RENOWNED SPORTS ICONS INDUCT CUTTING EDGE TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM MORGAN BY SUN WEST MORTGAGE COMPANY INTO MORTGAGE HALL OF FAME

LAS VEGAS , June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Football and baseball Hall of Fame icons Terrell 'TO' Owens and Ivan 'Pudge' Rodriguez today will induct leading mortgage originator Sun West's recently developed empathetic technology product Morgan into the Mortgage Hall of Fame at Resorts World, Las Vegas.

Game On leadership coaching event taking place in Vegas on 25 June (PRNewsfoto/Sun West Mortgage Company) (PRNewswire)

Pavan Agarwal, founder and CEO of Sun West's technology sister company Celligence, will be welcomed on stage to explain how Morgan will eliminate the stress, anxiety, uncertainty, and overall risk of the home buying process, broadening, and equalizing access to those from more modest income and credit backgrounds.

'Game On' hosts TO Owens and Pudge Rodriguez will provide expert business and leadership coaching based on experience gained from their respective top-level careers in football and baseball and recognised in their honoring in both sports' Hall of Fame's. The stage will provide an opportunity for Mr Agarwal to present the concept of Morgan and how it seeks to make the dream of home ownership a reality to many more people, with Sun West Ambassador Pudge Rodriguez formally welcoming it into the Mortgage Hall of Fame.

Acquiring a mortgage has become even harder in recent times, partly driven by high inflation, continually rising property prices, and coupled with many US banks and financial institutions not issuing small dollar mortgage loans to families with modest incomes and means. When combined with the complexities of the lending process and an unwillingness of many lenders to invest the time and resources on potential customers with non-traditional financial circumstances, there are major obstacles to affordable housing, especially among under served communities.

Mr Agarwal, in creating Morgan, has made a commitment to address these issues of inequality. The traditional process of mortgage applications has typically precluded those with a challenging credit and employment history, and the use of technology, such as Morgan, seeks to level that playing field by considering multiple mitigating factors. By employing artificial intelligence and 'empathetic technology' to consider the applicant's language, emotional state, and other factors, Morgan has already proven to increase mortgage approval rates for those from lower income with lower-down payment FHA/VA/USDA loans.

Pavan Agarwal, CEO of Sun West Mortgage Company, said: "I am thrilled to be welcomed by such inspiring sports icons and leaders like TO Owens and Pudge Rodriguez, and to have Morgan inducted into the Hall of Fame. Their inspiring words and coaching in both the world of business and in everyday life is testament to their stellar careers in the NFL and Major League Baseball, and their commitment to improving the lives of others is a positive testament to their characters.

"Borrowers in under served communities deserve the opportunity to apply for a mortgage and to present their offers to sellers with the same confidence and dignity as buyers in high-income brackets. At Sun West Mortgage Company, we pride ourselves as 'The Home of Fair Lending' and are continually looking to deliver this level of service equally across borrower demographics and profiles. As a firm, we will continue to invest in the creation of transformative technology that will make low-cost financing more accessible and equal than ever before."

About the Sun West Mortgage Company:

At Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. we dedicate ourselves to offering the best service to our customers. To accomplish this, we empower our loan officers so that they can find great rates and provide the most fitting loan options for each customer – at amazing speed. Our focus on technology has given us an edge in the mortgage industry to offer some of the fastest turn times available – so the customer can get into the home of their dreams sooner!

We are committed to our core values of people, experience, technology, and product. Sun West was founded in 1980 with the perspective of "customers first" and the desire to make the mortgage process easy and stress-free for prospective homeowners. Since then, Sun West services a multi-billion-dollar loan portfolio and is licensed in 48 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands. Our 41 years of experience has been passed down to everyone here at Sun West through excellent leadership and capabilities.

Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. is acting as the lender and offers financing to qualified borrowers. TACA – a third party organization is not affiliated with Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. The name of TACA is owned by TACA. Ivan Rodriguez is a paid spokesman for Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. For licensing information, go to: www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org.

