Compugen to Present at Upcoming Industry Conferences

HOLON, ISRAEL, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Compugen Ltd. (Nasdaq: CGEN), a clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy company and a pioneer in computational target discovery, today announced that members of its management team will present at the following industry conferences in Europe:

Event: 10th Antibody Industrial Symposium, Montpellier, France

Date: Tuesday June 28, 2022

Presenter: Pierre Ferré, Ph.D., VP, Preclinical Development, Compugen

Presentation track: IO mAb targets – BsAbs – Fc-fusion protein/ Rare Diseases

Presentation title: PVRIG and TIGIT immune checkpoint blockade in cancer: Emerging translational data from clinical trials

Event: Immuno UK, London, UK

Dates: Thursday September 29 and Friday September 30, 2022

Presenter: Eran Ophir, Ph.D., SVP, Research and Drug Discovery, Compugen

Presentation track: Discovery & Development: Intratumoral Immunotherapies & Antibody Therapies

Presentation title: Potential of PVRIG and TIGIT blockade in addressing immunotherapy resistance

Panel Discussion: Combinatorial Strategies in Immuno-Oncology

About Compugen

Compugen is a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company utilizing its broadly applicable predictive computational discovery capabilities to identify new drug targets and biological pathways for developing cancer immunotherapies. Compugen has developed two proprietary product candidates: COM701, a potential first-in-class anti-PVRIG antibody, for the treatment of solid tumors, in Phase 1 as a single agent and in dual, and triple combinations; COM902, a potential best-in-class monoclonal antibody targeting TIGIT for the treatment of solid and hematological tumors, undergoing Phase 1 studies as a single agent and in dual combination with COM701. Partnered programs include bapotulimab an antibody targeting ILDR2 in Phase 1 development, licensed to Bayer under a research and discovery collaboration and license agreement, and a TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific derived from COM902 (AZD2936) in Phase 1/2 development by AstraZeneca through a license agreement for the development of bispecific and multi-specific antibodies. In addition, the Company's therapeutic pipeline of early-stage immuno-oncology programs consists of programs aiming to address various mechanisms of immune resistance, including myeloid targets. Compugen is headquartered in Israel, with offices in South San Francisco, CA. Compugen's shares are listed on Nasdaq and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CGEN.

