Despite Continued Travel Demand, Surprising Decrease in European Airfare for U.S. Travelers

New CheapAir.com Study Reveals Flights to Europe are Cheaper in 2022

CALABASAS, Calif., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CheapAir.com has published its latest year-over-year study , analyzing over 24 million flights to Europe to identify how much airfare has changed since this time last year. With inflation impacting travel costs for much of 2022, it is a pleasant surprise that international airfare to Europe is down 15.1% with the lowest average price coming in at $908 as compared to $1,070 last year. The study also revealed that airfares to Europe are cheaper from almost every U.S. city, with the exception of Boston and New York.

According to the study, the top five U.S. cities with the best departure value compared to 2021 include:

Phoenix, AZ with a 25% decrease Charlotte, NC with a 23.4% decrease Dallas, TX with a 23% decrease Memphis, TN with a 22.5% decrease Milwaukee, WI with a 20.8% decrease

The study also notes that the top three European destinations with the biggest savings compared to 2021 include:

Milan, Italy with a 21% decrease Munich, Germany with a 19% decrease Brussels, Belgium with a 18% decrease

For additional savings, travelers can follow these tips on how to get the best airfares to Europe:

Europe Summer Flights calendar to check specific itineraries for the best deals. Utilize thecalendar to check specific itineraries for the best deals.

International Airfare Study of 2022, book a flight to Europe approximately 79 days on average from the departure date for the best deal. Plan ahead and book flights early. According to the CheapAir.combook a flight toapproximately 79 days on average from the departure date for the best deal.

Price Drop Payback , which reimburses CheapAir.com customers up to $100 per airline ticket if prices drop after purchase. Protect your purchase with, which reimburses CheapAir.com customers up toper airline ticket if prices drop after purchase.

Spread out upfront costs with monthly payments on CheapAir.com flights. *

Consider flying to Europe in the off-season of September and October with nice weather and summer crowds long gone.

For additional information and the complete ranking list of the 42 U.S. cities with the lowest airfare to Europe, check out the full CheapAir.com 2022 Year-Over-Year European Airfare Study . The study data compares the lowest airfares from the U.S. to Europe between April 1-May 31, 2021 and April 1-May 31, 2022.

*Payment options through Affirm are subject to eligibility, may not be available in all states, and are provided by these lending partners: affirm.com/lenders. CA residents: Loans by Affirm Loan Services, LLC are made or arranged pursuant to a California Finance Lenders Law license.

About CheapAir.com

Headquartered in California, CheapAir.com is powered by a team of 50 travel enthusiasts who use cutting edge technology and superior customer service to simplify the way people shop for travel. Our proprietary airfare shopping engine provides an easy-to-understand view of flight and fare options from across the web, to make trip planning easy and joyful. Only CheapAir provides full apples-to-apples comparisons so you can see and book across different airlines and different flights, not just the lowest fares, but also the best value flights based on quality, comfort, and inflight amenities. For expert travel advice, deals and inspiration, connect with us on Facebook or Twitter .

CEO Jeff Klee started CheapAir.com in 1989 from his college dorm room after getting a crash course in the airline industry while planning a backpacking trip through Europe on a student's budget. CheapAir.com still takes a creative approach to helping travelers to find the best trips. Along with its sister company, AmTrav for Business Travelers, CheapAir has helped over five million people buy plane tickets with confidence.

