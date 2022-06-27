Pipedream Joins GitLab Inc.ʼs Alliance Partner Program

Pipedream's integration platform for developers enables GitLab customers to rapidly connect cloud services and build workflow automations

SAN FRANCISCO, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pipedream , the leading integration and compute platform for developers, today announced it has joined GitLab Inc.'s Alliance Partner Program. GitLab is The One DevOps Platform for software innovation. This strategic relationship delivers a new GitLab integration into the Pipedream platform, enabling GitLab and Pipedream customers to rapidly connect GitLab with 700+ other integrated cloud services.

"Helping developers be 10X more productive is our mission at Pipedream and adding a world-class GitLab integration is fundamental to achieving that goal," said Co-founder and CEO, Tod Sacerdoti. "With Pipedream, you can connect APIs remarkably fast and this new integration with GitLab enables the rapid development of workflow automations connecting Gitlab with hundreds of other integrated applications."

With its growing community of more than 300,000 users and a marketplace with over 700 integrated applications, Pipedream is redefining the standard for developers connecting cloud services and building workflow automations. In the last year, developers have processed more than 5 billion events across 500,000 workflows, connecting applications such as Amazon Web Services , GitLab , Slack , Snowflake and more.The GitLab integration with Pipedream is available in Pipedream's open-source integration registry and contributions were made by members of the GitLab team.

"GitLab and Pipedream together gives users the visibility and ability to automate complex workflows within GitLab and other tools they are using for streaming audit events," said Mike LeBeau, Sr. Alliance Manager. "Further, it enables developers and compliance teams that want to use automation to take immediate action when a change occurs in GitLab."

Pipedream's open-source registry solves two problems: First, any user, customer or partner can add an integration to the platform, enabling Pipedream to support more integrations than any closed-source integration platform. Second, developers can add proprietary or internal integrations that are not intended to be shared with or leveraged by the broader Pipedream community.

For more information on the GitLab integration with Pipedream, visit https://pipedream.com/apps/gitlab .

About Pipedream

Pipedream is an integration and compute platform purpose-built for developers building workflows and connecting cloud services. With Pipedream, developers can leverage over 700 pre-built integrated applications and write any Node.js, Python, Go, or Bash code to extend the integrations with their own custom logic. All integrations on Pipedream are open source and can be contributed by any member of the over 300,000 user community.

