Steven Kelly, President and CEO of Carisma Therapeutics, Named Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year 2022 Greater Philadelphia

Award recognizes the most ambitious leaders who are building and sustaining successful, dynamic businesses around the world.

PHILADELPHIA, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carisma Therapeutics, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative immunotherapies, today announced that Steven Kelly, President and CEO, has been named Ernst & Young (EY) Entrepreneur of the Year® 2022 Greater Philadelphia Award Winner.

Steven was selected by a panel of independent judges for his work leading Carisma Therapeutics and joins an esteemed multi-industry community of likeminded entrepreneurs who have driven their companies' success, transformed their industries, and made a positive impact on their employees and communities.

"I am honored to be selected for this illustrious award and am proud of the entire Carisma team's incredible efforts towards meaningful scientific innovations in immunotherapy that made this possible," said Steven Kelly, President and CEO. "The opportunity to deliver potentially game changing cell therapies to patients with hard-to-treat cancers and other serious illnesses is what drives us, and we continue to dedicate ourselves to improving the lives of patients and their families."

For over 35 years, EY US has celebrated the unstoppable entrepreneurs who are building a more equitable, sustainable and prosperous world for all. The Entrepreneur of the Year program has recognized more than 10,000 US executives since its inception in 1986. Entrepreneur of the Year Award winners have exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of fellow alumni and other members of the entrepreneurial community in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources.

As a Greater Philadelphia award winner, Kelly is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur of the Year® 2022 National Awards.

About Carisma Therapeutics Inc.

Carisma Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing a differentiated and proprietary cell therapy platform focused on engineered macrophages, cells that play a crucial role in both the innate and adaptive immune response. The first applications of the platform, developed in collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania, are autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-macrophages for the treatment of solid tumors. Carisma Therapeutics is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind.

