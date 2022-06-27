Technisys Integrates Platform with Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services to Redefine the Banking Experience

Through this integration financial institutions can personalize their banking experience, adopt digital innovations, and uncover new revenue streams by embracing the cloud

MIAMI, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technisys , the company behind Cyberbank, the cloud-native, next-gen digital banking platform, has integrated its platform with Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services to offer financial institutions (FIs) the ability to differentiate and redefine the customer experience within a cloud-native, end-to-end financial services technologies, accelerating a bank's digital transformation. This integration allows scalability for even the largest banks with up to 150 million customers.

Many banks today are managing legacy systems siloed across internal departments. This limits the institutions' ability to deliver a seamless customer experience consistently across channels - prohibiting FIs from being customer-centric, agile, future-proof, and scalable.

This integration provides a strong and well-defined path to build a complete banking ecosystem for FI's. It creates a platform for a more cohesive digital transformation process that will enable banks to deliver exceptional customer experiences, lower operational costs, and a digital edge.

"Our integration with Microsoft strengthens our commitment to redefining the banking experience for consumers and business owners," says Mike Santos, CEO of Technisys. "We are empowering banks to create and deliver novel and tailored financial products, designed to be integral to customer lifestyles. Now, combined with Microsoft Azure's cloud computing platform, we will enable FIs to embrace a digital transformation more quickly and cost effectively - without disrupting day-to-day business. It's a compelling and proven value proposition."

"Technisys' integration with Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services enables financial institutions to accelerate their digital journey and transition to a cloud model," said Bill Borden, Corporate Vice President of Worldwide Financial Services at Microsoft. "We know that pursuing a digital transformation is challenging, but with the powerful capabilities of both Technisys and Microsoft we can empower our customers to innovate faster and focus more on delivering value to their customers, versus maintaining their legacy systems."

The integration introduces capabilities that come from the unveiling of a new and robust partner ecosystem with a proven, next-gen digital banking platform - where FI's can differentiate, deliver personalization, and uncover new revenue streams.

For more information on how Technisys and Microsoft are enabling banks to participate in a thriving digital present and future, read this complimentary technology overview, " Flexibility Meets Scale - Cyberbank Next-Gen Core Reaches 10,000 Transactions Per Second in the Cloud ."

For more information about Cyberbank, and how it can help banks participate in a thriving digital present and future, a complimentary ebook is available here: https://www.technisys.com/guide-to-digital-banking-differentiation/ .

ABOUT Technisys

Technisys is a leading next-gen digital and core banking platform that redefines the customer experience. As a best-in-class technology platform, Technisys uniquely delivers differentiation in two key ways. By empowering financial institutions to dynamically create tailored financial products at the speed of commerce, and enabling them to offer meaningful recommendations to customers at point of need. The next-gen platform uses data-driven insights and integrates them with unique technology that enables structural flexibility. A flexibility that allows financial institutions to create and tailor any financial product - in real time - to deliver a seamless digital experience at every customer touchpoint. Giving banks and fintechs the agility to tailor offerings that become integral to a customer's lifestyle in new and profound ways, down to the segment of one.

ABOUT Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

