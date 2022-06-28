eMoney Advisor Appoints New Head of Product

Accomplished digital product management and strategy executive Tom Sullivan joins eMoney leadership team

RADNOR, Pa., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eMoney Advisor (eMoney), a leading provider of technology solutions and services that help people talk about money, today announced the appointment of Tom Sullivan to the firm's leadership team as head of product. Sullivan joined the firm on June 27, 2022, and reports directly to Susan McKenna, eMoney's interim CEO and head of sales and marketing.

As head of product, Sullivan takes on leadership of a 50-person team, overseeing all stages of the product life cycle. He is tasked with driving innovation, product advancement, and user experience and guiding eMoney's multi-year strategy that defines how the company enhances and improves its products and services to deliver a best-in-class experience for advisors and end-users of its technology.

"We are confident that we have found the best qualified candidate in Tom to lead our product vision and strategy. His passion and energy for delivering innovative solutions and accelerating business growth will allow us to continue to evolve our product suite and get more plans to more people," said McKenna. "We are thrilled to welcome Tom to the eMoney family."

With more than 20 years of experience, Sullivan is a results-driven and imaginative leader with a history of success at both large and small organizations. He has a proven track record of strategic product management, working closely with customers to develop insights, solve business challenges, and create value – all within the SaaS industry. Prior to joining eMoney, Sullivan served as vice president of product management and strategy at Sparta Systems, a leading enterprise quality management software in the life sciences industry. Notably, he served as vice president and managing director for Albridge Solutions, the market leader for enterprise data consolidation and real-time performance reporting solutions throughout the financial services industry. During his more than 10 years at Albridge, Sullivan was responsible for managing and leading several functions, including product management, marketing, new business development and relationship management.

"I was immediately drawn to eMoney because their mission is rooted in helping people," said Sullivan. "I'm excited to work with so many talented people across the organization and collaborate with our loyal clients. I look forward to helping eMoney continue to lead the way in how financial planning, advice and education are delivered and received, and I'm committed to making our important vision of financial peace of mind for all a reality."

About eMoney Advisor, LLC

eMoney Advisor, LLC ("eMoney") provides technology solutions and services that help people talk about money. Rooted in holistic financial planning, eMoney solutions strengthen client relationships, streamline business operations, enhance business development, and drive overall growth. More than 98,000 financial professionals across firms of all sizes use the eMoney platform to serve more than 5 million households throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit: emoneyadvisor.com.

