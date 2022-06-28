IPX Retirement Expands Recordkeeping Team

IPX Retirement adds three retirement plan experts to the IPX Recordkeeping team.

CENTENNIAL, Colo, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IPX Retirement, home of the IPX recordkeeping platform and force-out Safe Harbor IRA solution, has recently added three retirement plan experts to its tax-exempt recordkeeping team.

IPX Retirement logo (PRNewsfoto/IPX Retirement) (PRNewswire)

Kim Youngerman is an experienced financial services professional focusing on retirement plans in the not-for-profit, governmental, and tax-exempt markets. Kim has worked in business development for MetLife, The Hartford, MassMutual, and MissionSquare and has extensive experience with church plans and Tribal plans. As Vice President, Business Development, Kim will bring her expertise in the retirement plan arena to help tax-exempt and public sector employers as they strive to modernize their 403(b)/457 retirement plans.

Brian Dawson joins IPX Retirement as Senior Vice President, Operations. Brian has worked in the retirement plan industry for more than ten years. His familiarity with the unique operational aspects of multi-provider, multi-product retirement plans that are largely found in the non-profit and governmental space will help accelerate IPX recordkeeping operations.

As Senior Sales Consultant, Aston Blake brings his 30+ years of experience to help retirement plan advisors and third-party administrators develop, enhance, and streamline their retirement plan practices within the tax-exempt markets. Aston previously worked in the not-for-profit divisions of Mass Mutual Retirement Services and Empower Retirement.

"I am delighted to welcome Kim, Brian and Aston to IPX Retirement", said Bill Mueller, CEO. "Their experience and specialized knowledge of public sector retirement plans benefits IPX and our clients as we hit record growth levels.

All three will be focused primarily on the distribution and onboarding of the IPX Retirement flagship recordkeeping platform, Investment Provider Xchange®, the innovative platform closing the gap between corporate 401(k) plans and non-profit plans such as 403(b) and 457 plans. IPX Retirement specializes in recordkeeping solutions for non-profit and governmental organizations like schools, higher education, healthcare, faith-based institutions, municipalities, and other non-profit organizations that provide 403(b), 457, FICA Alt or similar retirement plans for their employees.

About IPX Retirement

IPX Retirement is a leading provider of trust, custody, IRA, and recordkeeping services to the retirement plan industry. Our innovative multi-vendor, multi-provider approach delivers superior value for financial advisors, plan sponsors, investment providers, TPAs, and the Investors they serve.

