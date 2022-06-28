Local Indoor Air Filtration Systems See Faster Short-Term Spike, but Central Systems Offer Longer Term Gains

CLEVELAND, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Freedonia Group analysis projects central indoor air filtration demand to grow at an above average pace through 2025, albeit from a smaller base than local indoor air filtration systems.

In 2020 and 2021, local or portable air filtration systems saw stronger demand gains than central systems in every market. Local systems offered end users in these markets an air filtration system that was both easily installed and more likely to possess HEPA filtration capabilities.

In contrast, central systems are more likely to require professional installation and may not be compatible with pre-existing HVAC systems. As a result, central systems will offer better opportunities going forward. Additionally, central systems benefit from gains in residential building construction, where homeowners will continue to install systems that can treat the entire house as opposed to one room.

Replacement Filter Demand Supported By Increasing User Base & Higher Value Products

Replacement air filters experienced strong gains in 2020 and 2021 due to:

existing owners of air filtration equipment purchasing or stocking up on filters

the large number of new users buying systems and replacement filters together in order to reduce the indoor transmissibility of the coronavirus

Going forward, suppliers of replacement filters will benefit from this enlarged user base. Sales of higher value products like smart systems will help create recurring revenue, while systems with multiple levels of filters will support volume gains. However, competition from generic replacement filters will continue to limit price growth, counteracting inflationary pressures to an extent.

