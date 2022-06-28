ONDA TEQUILA SELTZER RECEIVES SIGNIFICANT GROWTH INVESTMENT FROM EXISTING INVESTORS

The Company Also Announces a Strategic Partnership with Fashion Retailer Revolve

NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Onda, a leading brand of tequila seltzer, has received a $12.5 million growth investment led by the company's existing investors, Aria Growth Partners and beverage industry veteran Clayton Christopher. Other investors include 25madison and leaders of the fashion powerhouse Revolve. The investment will fuel continued expansion of Onda's award-winning, premium tequila seltzer.

Onda Tequila Seltzer (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to be Onda's partner," says Trevor Nelson, Co-founder at Aria Growth Partners. "As the clear leader in premium tequila seltzer, Onda's elevated brand and refreshing taste are bringing a whole new group of consumers into the market while offering existing ready-to-drink consumers a more enjoyable and satisfying option."

Onda, which was co-founded by actor Shay Mitchell, is also announcing a strategic partnership as the exclusive tequila seltzer of the next-generation fashion retailer Revolve.

"We want this brand to be accessible yet aspirational," says Onda's Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer, Shay Mitchell. "As a multi-dimensional company with such a strong social footprint, Revolve is the perfect partner to help us continue to scale and tell that story."

Michael Mente, Revolve's CEO, and Raissa Gerona, Revolve's Chief Brand Officer, also invested in the company alongside a dozen other high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers.

"Over the past two years, a passionate community has formed around Onda, including some of the most well-known figures in music, sports, fashion and culture at large," says Noah Gray, Co-Founder and CEO of Onda. "This financing allowed many of them to become co-owners of the brand. We look forward to working with both our new and existing partners to accelerate Onda's next phase of growth."

Onda Image Assets: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/s2nytg0zwo53wgu/AAAcMvFgJspyfmf_X8JFiFdta?dl=0

About Onda: Onda is a premium Tequila Seltzer brand crafted with only natural ingredients. Available in a variety of light and refreshing flavors, Onda is made from a blend of blanco tequila, sparkling water, and real fruit juice. Each 12 oz can features 5% alcohol, 100 calories, and no added sugar. Onda's brand is inspired by the surf style of the '90s. Discover more at drinkonda.com and @drinkonda.

Media Contact: Kacy Shaw, align Public Relations, kacy@align-pr.com, (805) 689-0845

Onda, a leading brand of premium Tequila Seltzer, receives a $12.5M growth investment and announces a strategic partnership with fashion retailer Revolve (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Onda Tequila Seltzer