Physician Partners Announces The Appointment of Goran Jankovic As Its New Chief Financial Officer

TAMPA, Fla., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Physician Partners, LLC, a leading value-based primary care physician group and managed service organization, today announced that Goran Jankovic has joined the Company as Chief Financial Officer effective on June 27, 2022. Mr. Jankovic will be a member of Physician Partners' Executive Leadership Team as a key thought partner reporting to Chief Executive Officer Mike Polen.

Mr. Jankovic brings a wealth of relevant experience to his new role with over 20 years of corporate finance and operational leadership expertise, including approximately 15 years in the healthcare sector.

"We're excited to be appointing Goran as a member of our leadership team," said Physician Partners CEO Mike Polen, "he has significant experience managing all aspects of corporate finance and driving meaningful value creation for an organization. His background in healthcare growth organizations, both on the provider and payor side, is a perfect fit for what we are working to accomplish in this rapidly evolving world of value-based healthcare."

"I'm excited for the opportunity to join such an innovative and strong executive team in its mission to transform healthcare," said Mr. Jankovic. "I look forward to deploying my financial expertise and managed care experience to help drive growth while improving the lives of patients across the country."

Most recently, Mr. Jankovic served as an advisor to the CEO at a large, value-based care provider organization. Previously, Mr. Jankovic was the Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance, and Treasurer of WellCare Health Plans. During his 13 year tenure, he served in progressive financial leadership roles establishing and leading corporate finance, capital markets, treasury operations, corporate development, risk management, enterprise procurement, and national real estate. He played an instrumental role in driving WellCare's growth and maturation from approximately $4 billion to $30 billion in annualized revenue at the time of company's sale to Centene in 2020.

Mr. Jankovic holds a B.S. in Finance and an M.B.A. from the University of Central Florida. He also currently serves on the board of Mirra-PrimeAccess.

About Physician Partners, LLC

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Tampa, FL, Physician Partners is one of the leading national primary care platforms enabling payors and providers to transition to value-based care. Driven by its mission to transform sick care to Better Health care, Physician Partners delivers 5-Star outcomes to more than 140,000 lives across eight states for Medicare Advantage, Medicare ACOs, Medicaid, and Commercial Insurance.

