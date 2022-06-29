Boeing Releases 2022 Sustainability Report, Maps Sustainable Aerospace Progress

ARLINGTON, Va., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] today released its annual Sustainability Report, which further defines the company's sustainability goals and includes key metrics to measure progress of core enterprise priorities. This includes employee safety and well-being; global aerospace safety; equity, diversity and inclusion; sustainable operations; innovation and clean technologies; and community engagement.

In addition, the report highlights the company's 2021 sustainability achievements, its sustainable vision for the future of flight, and environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts in alignment with global sustainability standards.

"We are honored to release our second sustainability report that builds on Boeing's family of reports already released this year and shares how our collective ESG efforts are contributing to our business and world," said Chief Sustainability Officer Chris Raymond. "The report is an important step in demonstrating our ambition to communicate transparently with all of our stakeholders, and in holding ourselves accountable as we protect, connect and explore our world – safely and sustainably."

The report details Boeing's environmental, social and governance milestones, including these highlights.

Environmental Stewardship

Committed to delivering commercial airplanes capable of flying on 100% sustainable fuels by 2030.

Supported the commercial aviation industry's commitment to achieve net-zero carbon emissions for global civil aviation operations by 2050.

Joined NASA and DARPA to successfully test a fully composite, linerless cryogenic fuel tank with capacity to hold 16,000 gallons of liquid hydrogen.

Established multiple partnerships to help advance the renewable energy transition with partners including SkyNRG, Alaska Airlines, Etihad Airways, NASA, Rolls-Royce, and United Airlines. We also joined the First Movers Coalition and continue to make progress through our joint venture, Wisk.

Maintained net-zero carbon emissions from manufacturing and facilities again in 2021 by expanding conservation and renewable electricity use while sourcing carefully selected carbon offsets for remaining emissions.

Social Progress

Increased representation of women and racial/ethnic minorities and saw exit rates for women, men and teammates of all races within 1 point of each other, both improvements compared to 2020.

Enhanced workplace safety using automation and robotics, reduced employee exposure to high hazards and reduced serious injuries by 27% in 2021.

Spent greater than $4 billion with small and diverse suppliers and invested more than $187 million to help build better communities worldwide. Introduced Seek, Speak and Listen habits to create an inclusive culture, strengthen our global team and drive stronger business outcomes.

Speak Up reporting channel enabled people to openly report safety, quality or compliance concerns, knowing their voice will be heard and appropriate action will be taken.

Transparent Governance

Amended Governance & Public Policy Committee of the Board of Directors to include oversight of sustainability.

Established the independent Chief Aerospace Safety Office to align critical safety functions under one organization.

Incorporated product safety, employee safety and quality metrics into our primary annual incentive structures.

More information on these and other sustainability accomplishments can be found in the full report. Learn more about Boeing's sustainability commitments, partnerships and efforts at https://www.boeing.com/principles/sustainability.

