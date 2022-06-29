Discovery Behavioral Health Appoints David Semanco as Program Director for New Life Treatment Center in Maryland

LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Behavioral Health, Inc., an expanding network of evidence-based mental health, substance use and eating disorder treatment centers, has appointed David Semanco as Program Director of New Life Addiction Counseling & Mental Health Services in Pasadena, Maryland, just outside of Annapolis.

Semanco is a Master Addiction Counselor specializing in the application of complementary therapies to enhance the addiction treatment and recovery process. He transitioned into the addiction treatment field in 2002 following successful careers in information technology and music. He continues to incorporate technology and music into clinical practice as evidenced by his work with neurofeedback and music therapy.

New Life is an outpatient co-occurring disorders center, providing treatment tailored to strengthen those who are struggling with substance abuse, drug and alcohol addiction along with the mental health issues that can contribute to the addiction. By offering a variety of treatment tactics—from outpatient group therapy and 12-step program recommendations to medication-assisted treatment (MAT)— patients can begin recognizing their behaviors, identify challenges, and develop a healthy lifestyle.

A graduate of the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston, Semanco says his journey to the behavioral health profession began in the 1980s when a professor lent him his "newfangled Apple personal computer" to complete his Master's degree thesis. Realizing he had a knack for conveying complex information into layman's term, he soon found himself helping academic colleagues learn the nascent field of computer science. Eventually, he earned another Master's degree in Human Services with an emphasis in Addiction Treatment

"If there's a common thread running through my career, it's that I like to help people," he says.

Samanco has worked in hospital, residential and outpatient settings, providing direct care and developing programs for adolescents and adults. Over the past two decades he's seen a major shift in the public's perception of substance use disorder.

"There's been a definite shift away from stigmatizing alcohol and drug addiction as a moral failing and toward the realization that it is a chronic brain disease. Likewise, treatment has moved from a singular focus on changing behavior or changing 'bad people to good people' to addressing brain chemistry as the root cause," he says.

Known for his ability to create and nurture strong yet compassionate multidisciplinary clinical teams, he is the 2020 recipient of William "Bill" Callahan Award by the Association of Addiction Professions (NAADAC) for sustained mission to increase awareness of addiction and advocacy for prevention, treatment and recovery support at the national level.

"David's extraordinary career, varied life experience and his pioneering work in neurofeedback all complement our company's commitment to innovative treatment methods," says John Peloquin, CEO and President of DBH.

