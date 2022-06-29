General Dynamics Land Systems Wins U.S. Army Competition for Mobile Protected Firepower Vehicles

Low Rate Initial Production Award is Valued at $1.14 Billion



STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics Land Systems, a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) announced today that its Mobile Protected Firepower (MPF) offering has been chosen by the U.S. Army through a competitive process to provide enhanced firepower for Infantry Brigade Combat Teams (IBCTs). The Low Rate Initial Production (LRIP) award is valued at $1.14 billion.

Designed by General Dynamics Land Systems, the highly lethal, survivable and mobile direct-fire combat vehicle melds recently developed and battle-tested designs to dominate ground threats on the multi-domain battlefield. The MPF vehicle employs a four-person crew and features an enhanced thermal viewer, a large-caliber cannon, a lightweight hull and turret, and a modern diesel engine, transmission and suspension system. It has been designed from the start for capability upgrades, based on future operational needs.

"We are honored that the Army has chosen our offering for this important program," said Gordon Stein, General Dynamics Land Systems vice president and general manager for U.S. operations. "Our team worked tirelessly to deliver our prototypes in time to support the Army's evaluation plan, and we incorporated Soldier feedback into the final design.

"The MPF vehicle has been purpose-built for the IBCTs to give them decisive lethality, mobility and survivability on current and future battlefields."

The award also includes test support, logistics support and systems technical support.

