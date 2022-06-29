More than 425 SiriusXM Channels Now Available on Comcast's Entertainment Platforms

For the first time, SiriusXM's wide-ranging content – Howard Stern, ad-free music for every taste, plus podcasts, sports talk, entertainment, comedy, news and more – can be accessed via Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex and XClass TV

Eligible Comcast customers can receive a free 3-month subscription offer to SiriusXM

Future enhancements to SXM App on Comcast's platforms are expected to include SiriusXM Video – more than 11,000 exclusive music performances, shows, interviews and clips

NEW YORK, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM announced today that its SXM App, which delivers more than 425 SiriusXM channels of the best in audio entertainment – Howard Stern, ad-free music, sports and more – is now available to tens of millions of Comcast customers nationwide on Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex and XClass TV, giving its subscribers a new way to experience SiriusXM programming at home.

SIRIUS XM logo. (PRNewsFoto/SIRIUS XM Radio) (PRNewswire)

With the SXM App, customers can stream Howard Stern's two exclusive channels, more than 330 channels of ad-free music from virtually every musical genre, curated to match the mood or create the perfect vibe, plus podcasts, live sports and sports talk, entertainment, news, comedy and more.

Future enhancements to the SXM App experience on Comcast's platforms are expected to include access to SiriusXM's expansive video library. SiriusXM Video offers more than 11,000 pieces of content, including must-see moments and interviews from The Howard Stern Show, exclusive music performances, plus shows, interviews and clips from across the SiriusXM programming lineup.

"We're thrilled that the SXM App is now live across Comcast's entertainment platforms, enabling its customers to easily get our great streaming features and our full lineup of audio entertainment," said Joe Verbrugge, Chief Commercial Officer, SiriusXM. "For over two decades SiriusXM has been the perfect soundtrack for listeners in their cars. The SXM App on Comcast also delivers the perfect atmosphere for our subscribers when they are at home, whether that's playing the right music for any kind of party, laughing along with our comedy channels, or getting world, sports or entertainment news from one of our many channels while working around the house. SiriusXM gives everybody at home something to enjoy."

"SiriusXM offers an extensive array of content and is a great addition to the growing catalog of apps available across our entertainment platforms," said Sudhir Muralidhar, Vice President, App Ecosystem, Comcast. "With today's launch across X1, Flex and XClass TV, our customers can now enjoy all their favorite music channels, podcasts, live news and more from SiriusXM on the biggest screen in their home, seamlessly integrated alongside all their other entertainment."

Eligible Comcast customers can activate a free 3-month SiriusXM subscription offer by going to www.SiriusXM.com/Xfinity.

Comcast customers can access SiriusXM on X1, Flex or XClass TV by saying "SiriusXM" into their voice remote, or by finding it within each device's app section. Comcast's entertainment products and experiences, including Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex and XClass TV, seamlessly combine voice search, discovery, apps and interactive features into one intuitive experience.

Existing SiriusXM customers can sign in with their credentials and enjoy a seamless listening experience between Comcast's devices and the SXM App on their mobile device, allowing them to access their favorites and pick up listening where they left off on either device.

Music on SiriusXM is expertly curated and delivers an exceptionally wide array of audio choices for listeners. Covering every genre across many decades, channels feature popular tracks and deep cuts from popular artists, as well as introduce listeners to new and emerging musicians and bands. Artist-branded channels from Hall of Fame and iconic talent feature exclusive content that can't be heard anywhere else. SiriusXM's concept-based channels such as Road Trip Radio and Yacht Rock Radio, or its many activity and mood-based channels, are designed to deliver a more personalized music experience that fits the moment.

Subscribers can also create their own personalized Pandora Stations within the SXM App that utilize Pandora's listener personalization technology. Users create these stations based on their favorite artists and can thumbs up, thumbs down or skip songs to give them more control over what they'll hear on that channel.

SiriusXM channels deliver an extensive schedule of live professional and college sporting events, plus two dozen dedicated sports talk channels; news from around the country and the world from many sources and political perspectives; the scoop on the latest from the world of entertainment; hours of stand-up by the funniest comics; and advice on life, health, faith and more.

Listeners can also access a wide-ranging and expanding collection of acclaimed and award-winning podcasts on the SXM App, including Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, Comedy Gold Minds with Kevin Hart, Office Ladies, 99% Invisible, Freakonomics Radio, Pod Save America, series from Marvel Entertainment, and much more.

For more on all the programming available on SiriusXM, go to SiriusXM.com. SiriusXM content available on Comcast will mirror what is available to subscribers streaming on the SXM App, based on their subscription.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the leading audio entertainment company in North America, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. SiriusXM's platforms collectively reach approximately 150 million listeners, the largest digital audio audience across paid and free tiers in North America, and deliver music, sports, talk, news, comedy, entertainment and podcasts. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM's subsidiaries Stitcher, Simplecast and AdsWizz make it a leader in podcast hosting, production, distribution, analytics and monetization. The Company's advertising sales arm, SXM Media, leverages its scale, cross-platform sales organization, and ad tech capabilities to deliver results for audio creators and advertisers. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services; and other statements identified by words such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "believe," "intend," "plan," "projection," "outlook" or words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: we have been, and may continue to be, adversely affected by supply chain issues as a result of the global semiconductor supply shortage; we face substantial competition and that competition is likely to increase over time; if our efforts to attract and retain subscribers and listeners, or convert listeners into subscribers, are not successful, our business will be adversely affected; we engage in extensive marketing efforts and the continued effectiveness of those efforts is an important part of our business; we rely on third parties for the operation of our business, and the failure of third parties to perform could adversely affect our business; we may not realize the benefits of acquisitions and other strategic investments and initiatives; the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has introduced significant uncertainty to our business; a substantial number of our Sirius XM service subscribers periodically cancel their subscriptions and we cannot predict how successful we will be at retaining customers; our ability to profitably attract and retain subscribers to our Sirius XM service as our marketing efforts reach more price-sensitive consumers is uncertain; our business depends in part on the auto industry; failure of our satellites would significantly damage our business; our Sirius XM service may experience harmful interference from wireless operations; our Pandora ad-supported business has suffered a substantial and consistent loss of monthly active users, which may adversely affect our Pandora business; our failure to convince advertisers of the benefits of our Pandora ad-supported service could harm our business; if we are unable to maintain revenue growth from our advertising products our results of operations will be adversely affected; changes in mobile operating systems and browsers may hinder our ability to sell advertising and market our services; if we fail to accurately predict and play music, comedy or other content that our Pandora listeners enjoy, we may fail to retain existing and attract new listeners; privacy and data security laws and regulations may hinder our ability to market our services, sell advertising and impose legal liabilities; consumer protection laws and our failure to comply with them could damage our business; failure to comply with FCC requirements could damage our business; if we fail to protect the security of personal information about our customers, we could be subject to costly government enforcement actions and private litigation and our reputation could suffer; interruption or failure of our information technology and communications systems could impair the delivery of our service and harm our business; the market for music rights is changing and is subject to significant uncertainties; our Pandora services depend upon maintaining complex licenses with copyright owners, and these licenses contain onerous terms; the rates we must pay for "mechanical rights" to use musical works on our Pandora service have increased substantially and these new rates may adversely affect our business; failure to protect our intellectual property or actions by third parties to enforce their intellectual property rights could substantially harm our business and operating results; some of our services and technologies may use "open source" software, which may restrict how we use or distribute our services or require that we release the source code subject to those licenses; rapid technological and industry changes and new entrants could adversely impact our services; we have a significant amount of indebtedness, and our debt contains certain covenants that restrict our operations; we are a "controlled company" within the meaning of the NASDAQ listing rules and, as a result, qualify for, and rely on, exemptions from certain corporate governance requirements; while we currently pay a quarterly cash dividend to holders of our common stock, we may change our dividend policy at any time; our principal stockholder has significant influence, including over actions requiring stockholder approval, and its interests may differ from the interests of other holders of our common stock; if we are unable to attract and retain qualified personnel, our business could be harmed; our facilities could be damaged by natural catastrophes or terrorist activities; the unfavorable outcome of pending or future litigation could have an adverse impact on our operations and financial condition; we may be exposed to liabilities that other entertainment service providers would not customarily be subject to; and our business and prospects depend on the strength of our brands. Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2022, which are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.

Source: SiriusXM

Media contacts:

Andrew FitzPatrick

SiriusXM

andrew.fitzpatrick@siriusxm.com

Debbie Frey

Comcast

Debbie_Frey@Comcast.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sirius XM Holdings Inc.