SMArtX Advisory Solutions AUM Reaches $27.41 Billion

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading innovator in unified managed accounts (UMA) technology and architect of the SMArtX turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP'), today announced their assets under management ('AUM') reached $27.41 billion after adding $8.37 billion in the first half of 2022.

The first and second quarters of 2022 have seen a similar market situation to the first and second quarters of 2020, where volatility and uncertainty roiled markets. In both time frames, the conditions significantly tested legacy managed accounts investment technologies and SMArtX realized momentous AUM increases as firms looked for better technological solutions to handle the realities of today's market operations.

The volatile price movements in the overall markets, let alone individual names, has seen substantial gaps between order and execution prices when trading occurs on a delayed basis. SMArtX's technology is uniquely built to bring institutional solutions to the advisory marketplace by providing features such as continuous intra-day trading that minimizes the time between order and execution to effectively manage a volatile market, setting SMArtX apart from traditional TAMPs and legacy managed accounts technology providers.

"The inability to effectively execute in a timely manner equates to an illiquid position, resulting in execution prices that are significantly different to when the decision was made to buy or sell the position," said Evan Rapoport, CEO of SMArtX Advisory Solutions. "We've seen individual positions gap up and gap down both intra-day and overnight, even in mega-cap stocks. This needlessly disadvantages the end advisory clients as the technology exists to avoid this type of shortcoming."

SMArtX's API capabilities, highly scalable architecture, and real-time processes have been at the forefront of the increase demand for its modern technological solutions and, as a result, driven the significant growth seen thus far in 2022. Over the same period, SMArtX added another 93,425 accounts to its platform, a 118% increase, which were seamlessly absorbed due to the inherently scalable structure of the SMArtX platform.

SMArtX's continued growth is driven by two main applications of its technology: the off-the-shelf TAMP offering, which is built using SMArtX Advisory Solutions' proprietary UMA technology, and the ability to further deploy that tailored UMA technology through APIs to meet the mandates of large enterprises, RIA platforms, and hybrid broker-dealers.

"The market institutions, the trading institutions, and their respective technologies have continued to advance but the advisory space is mired in the bog of legacy infrastructure that cannot adapt," said Jonathan Pincus, President & COO of SMArtX. "SMArtX's ability to address and solve for this technological gap is one of the core drivers for SMArtX's advancement in the unified managed accounts space."

About SMArtX Advisory Solutions

SMArtX Advisory Solutions is an award-winning managed accounts technology provider and manages SMArtX, a turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP'). SMArtX's API-first, cloud-native technology operates within a modular, micro-services architecture, providing clients a tailored solution catered to their unique specifications. SMArtX is available as an off-the-shelf TAMP for advisors seeking wider selection of investment product and ease of use, while automating the investment processes and simplifying the everyday tasks of managing client accounts. SMArtX also licenses its proprietary technology to enterprise firms looking to create, customize, or upgrade their existing managed accounts technology as a standalone or fully integrated solution. SMArtX is the managed account technology and TAMP platform of choice for multiple RIAs, broker-dealers, and asset managers. Learn more at www.smartxadvisory.com

