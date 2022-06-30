DRB Group Celebrates Long-Awaited Homebuilding Brand Unification, Unveils New DRB Homes and DRB Elevate Brands and Websites

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just one month after marking its highest ever appearance on the 2022 Builder 100 list, rapidly expanding residential real estate company DRB Group — the 21st largest homebuilder in the nation — has successfully unified its five former homebuilding entities into the new DRB Homes and DRB Elevate brands. The June 1 launch of the new DRBhomes.com and DRBelevate.com websites memorialized the official consolidation of DRB Group's portfolio of brands.

These milestones are a culmination of years of significant regional expansion and financial growth for the Rockville, MD-based company. Since finalizing a 2016 partnership with Sumitomo Forestry, the parent company of Sumitomo Forestry America, DRB Group has strategically expanded into the 55-plus homebuilding market in 2018, and acquired several respected, award-winning regional homebuilding operations in North Carolina and Atlanta in 2018 and 2020, respectively.

DRB Homes and DRB Elevate now serve home shoppers across nine states and 18 major metropolitan markets up and down the East Coast. DRB Group's President and Chief Executive Officer, Ronny Salameh, is excited about DRB Group and future growth opportunities.

"We've worked toward the goal of brand unification for years, but always through the lens of improving the home shopping experience for every one of our customers," remarked Salameh. "While this milestone is incredibly rewarding to see come to fruition, our focus is on long-term, sustained growth. Through this new chapter, we continue to strive towards our vision of delivering exceptional homes and communities for the wide range of homebuyers we serve."

With the unification of brands now official, DRB Homes has assumed operations of over 130 communities in Alabama, Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. DRB Homes offers a wide portfolio of award-winning home designs for home shoppers ranging from first-time buyers to move-up buyers and empty-nesters. For 55-plus home shoppers, DRB Elevate provides a fresh take on age-targeted, amenity-rich communities. Keystone Title Settlement Services, LLC continues to serve as DRB Group's in-house title company.

"While we may be new in name, the past few months have been a testament to our team's hard work, decades of experience and dedication to our customers, which sets us apart in the market," acknowledged Salameh. "Our next chapter is here and the response from our home shoppers has already been overwhelmingly positive."

About DRB Group

DRB Group is a growing, dynamic organization that is the parent company for two residential homebuilders, a title company and the residential development services branch that provides entitlement, development and construction services for outside investors. DRB Group operates in nine states and eighteen metro markets along the East Coast. In 2016, Sumitomo Forestry Co. Ltd., parent company of Sumitomo Forestry America, Inc. purchased a majority share of Dan Ryan Builders and its corporate entity. Under the direction of President and CEO, Ronny Salameh, the organization currently ranks as the 21st largest homebuilder on the Builder 100 list.

