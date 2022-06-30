GG4L Launches Career Passport® #Ukraine

Philanthropic project partners with Rivne State Department of Education to provide in-demand IT skills to high school youth across Ukraine

ALAMEDA, Calif., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Global Grid for Learning (GG4L) announced a partnership with the Rivne Area Department of Education, in Ukraine to provide IT, business training and certifications for high school students.

Vitaliy Koval, Governor, Head of Military Administration of Rivne Area; Alex Stasuk, Head of Product Operations; Sergiy Podolin, 1st Deputy Governor; Petro Korzhevsky, Head of Rivne State Department of Education. (PRNewswire)

Global Grid for Learning (GG4L) announced a partnership with the Rivne Area Department of Education, in Ukraine .

The project will provide free courses and industry recognized credentials to prepare students for internships and work in high-demand career pathways. GG4L, along with its corporate sponsors, will provide an online, self-paced training and certification program for students, as well as course advisors sourced from existing teachers in Ukraine.

The Career Passport #Ukraine will launch in August, with initial credential pathways in:

Social Media Marketing

Full Stack Software Developer

IT Support Professional

GG4L will deploy an online infrastructure for secure enrollment and access to the third-party digital content and courses for this program. The primary partner for courseware and pathways is Coursera, providing industry recognized courses and certificates through their Career Academy from leading vendors such as Google, Amazon, IBM and many others.

"The GG4L Career Passport program will allow our high school students to prepare themselves for in-demand jobs," said Petro Korzhevsky, Head of Rivne State Department of Education. "The online program, supplemented with advisors drawn from our teaching ranks enables students to gain work-ready skills during a time of deep disruption in our country."

"We've all been deeply saddened and concerned with the war in Ukraine," commented Robert Iskander, GG4L's Founder and CEO. "As a major employer in Ukraine, we were eager to provide meaningful support to the country. Career Passport #Ukraine will give high school students a path toward employment in the IT industry."

GG4L is planning to enlist corporate sponsors to assist in financially sustaining this impact initiative as it expands to thousands of Ukrainian refugees and displaced youth. In addition to corporate sponsors, GG4L is enlisting employers who will hire the certified students for entry level employment or consulting positions. For more information on the program, as well as corporate sponsorship opportunities, please refer to www.careerpassport.academy .

About Global Grid for Learning (GG4L), Public Benefit Corporation

Founded in 2018, GG4L is a membership-based collaborative providing schools and EdTech vendors a foundation for digital transformation. GG4L's School Passport® is an Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS), offering a suite of cloud integration services to schools, financially sustained by hundreds of EdTech vendors. With industry-leading PII Shield protection, GG4L advocates for open standards based data integrations, governed data exchange, and strict data privacy compliance. For more information, visit gg4l.com . GG4L currently serves over 30,000 schools across 1,800 school districts.

CONTACT: marketing@gg4l.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Global Grid for Learning (GG4L)