National League of Cities and U.S. Conference of Mayors Statement on SCOTUS Decision in West Virginia v. EPA

WASHINGTON, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Supreme Court greatly limited the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) ability to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants by curtailing its long-standing authority under the Clean Air Act.

The National League of Cities (NLC) and The United States Conference of Mayors (USCM) joined together in an amicus brief in West Virginia v. EPA supporting the Clean Power Plan.

Responding to today's decision, Clarence Anthony, NLC CEO and Executive Director, and Tom Cochran, USCM CEO and Executive Director, issued the following statement:

"Local leaders are on the front lines of battling the climate crisis – but we can't do it alone. Today's announcement represents a major step back in our fight to keep our communities safe from the devastating effects of the climate crisis, including stronger and more frequent natural disasters, extreme temperatures, negative public health effects, and more. Many cities, towns and villages will continue to work to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, but today's decision leaves us working uphill against this threat."

