Joe Budd for Congress Announces Endorsements

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Joe Budd for Congress Logo (PRNewswire)

Joe Budd is gaining significant support in his run for Congress in Florida's District 23. Already considered the Republican front runner Joe has now picked up the support of former Congressman Allen B. West and Andrew Pollack.

Allen says,

"Greetings South Floridians, I was once honored to be your US Congressional District 22 representative. Now, it is my honor to offer this statement of support to my good friend Joe Budd who is seeking to be the next Florida Congressional district 23 representative. With all that we are facing in our beloved America -- the exorbitant inflation and economic woes, the shift from being energy independent to crushing fuel prices, the drug, human, and sex trafficking crises emanating from an open border, the rising crime scourge due to insidious criminal release policies and defunding of law enforcement, the declining regard of US foreign policy and national security posture -- it is time to have a committed constitutional conservative voice representing the interests of South Florida. I have known Joe Budd for over a decade, he is the right person at this crucial time. The failed philosophy of governance known as progressive socialism has proven once again it does not work. Joe Budd will stand upon principle, not politics, and will do South Floridians proud. He will defend your individual rights, freedoms, and liberties and promote the success of your small businesses and end the advance of this woke ideology that even threatens our most vulnerable, our children. God's blessings to Joe in this endeavor!"

Lieutenant Colonel Allen B. West (US Army, Retired)

Member, 112th US Congress

Former Chairman, Republican Party of Texas

Andrew says,

"I'm proud to endorse my friend, Joe Budd, in the Republican primary for Congressional District 23. I got to know Joe over the years since losing my daughter, Meadow, in an unspeakable tragedy. Joe has a daughter too, who is a schoolteacher, making school safety critically important to him as well. Joe invited me to speak about my book, Why Meadow Died, at Club 45. Joe is an America First patriot devoted to the Make America Great Again movement."

Andrew Pollack

I have very high regard for both of these men, and I'm humbled by their support. Making a priority of protecting our children is extremely important to all of us. Learn more at VoteJoeBudd.com

Contact: media@votejoebudd.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Joe Budd for Congress