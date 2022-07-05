New Richmond American Community Now Selling in Orange Park

Waterford Ranch at Oakleaf offers prime location and inspired floor plans

ORANGE PARK, Fla., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Florida, LP, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce that Waterford Ranch at Oakleaf (RichmondAmerican.com/WaterfordRanchAtOakleaf) is now open for sales. This idyllic new community in Orange Park showcases an inspired array of ranch and two-story floor plans from the builder's sought-after Seasons™ Collection (RichmondAmerican.com/SeasonsJax)—designed to put homeownership within reach for a variety of buyers.

The Slate is one of the thoughtfully designed Richmond American floor plans available at Waterford Ranch at Oakleaf in Orange Park, Florida. (PRNewswire)

About Waterford Ranch at Oakleaf

New ranch and two-story homes from the mid $300s

Dynamic living spaces featuring open layouts and designer details

3 to 6 bedrooms, approx. 1,590 to 2,600 sq. ft.

Near notable schools, parks, entertainment and dining & shopping at Oakleaf Town Center

Convenient access to I-295 and SR-23

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at Waterford Ranch at Oakleaf will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants at the builder's Home Gallery™ to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Waterford Ranch at Oakleaf is located 1108 Oakleaf Village Parkway in Orange Park. Call 904.541.2566 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information. View health and safety updates at RichmondAmerican.com/COVID-19.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 220,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

MDC Richmond American Home Logo (PRNewsfoto/M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.