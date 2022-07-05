University of Oklahoma Launches Business Analytics, Supply Chain Management Master's Degrees

Price College of Business Creates Online Programs for Rapidly Growing Professions

NORMAN, Okla., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the rapidly growing demand for supply chain management and business analytics professionals, the Michael F. Price College of Business at the University of Oklahoma recently launched two new online master's degree programs to prepare business leaders for these lucrative, in-demand fields.

The Master of Science in Business Analytics and Master of Science in Supply Chain Management programs provide students with both the technical knowledge and business acumen necessary to accelerate their careers in these growing professions. Taught by experienced industry leaders and world-class Price College faculty with deep expertise in supply chain management and data science, each program is offered 100% online and can be completed in as few as 16 months.

"At Price College, any new program we offer must address a significant need within the state and far beyond for highly skilled talent," said Corey Phelps, dean of the Price College of Business. "Over the next 10 years, we expect to see 25% to 30% growth in employment opportunities within both supply chain management and business analytics, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Graduates of these new programs are sure to be in high demand at attractive salaries in a variety of industries."

In the master's in supply chain management program, students gain specialized knowledge of the profession while learning such key leadership skills as problem-solving, strategic and system-level thinking, ethics and sustainability. The program is built on a well-rounded business foundation from Price College's accounting, finance and MBA programs.

The master's in business analytics program focuses on the application of statistical modeling, data warehousing and mining, programming, forecasting, and operations research techniques to analyze business performance. The curriculum focuses on utilizing cutting-edge tools and techniques, including R, Python, SQL, Tableau, Excel and SPSS, to make data-driven business decisions within a variety of industries.

Enrollment is currently open for the fall 2022 semester.

"OU and Price College are answering the call for educating our workforce to be ready for the future," Phelps said. "Our nationally ranked online master's programs are delivered live in highly engaging, interactive and impactful classes rather than pre-recorded sessions, and meet students where they are, allowing them to complete their degree quickly. Adding these new fields of study is just one way we are continuing to ensure the enduring global competitiveness of Oklahoma and the nation."

About the Michael F. Price College of Business

The University of Oklahoma Michael F. Price College of Business has experienced significant growth over the past five years, becoming OU's second-largest college with over 5,000 students. The college offers highly ranked undergraduate, master's, executive and doctoral programs across six academic divisions. More information is available at price.ou.edu.

