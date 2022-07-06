Inventory Levels Continue Climb Across Aviation Categories, Values in Decline

LINCOLN, Neb., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest Sandhills Global market reports covering the aviation industry, values for piston single, turboprop, and jet aircraft may have peaked this May. All aviation categories displayed month-to-month value decreases from May to June, and with the aviation market showing signs that values might continue their drop in the near future, sellers could need to adjust asking values going forward based on the available inventory. The market reports show that rising inventory levels are a major contributor to decreasing aviation values, and this June marked the fourth consecutive month of inventory expansion across all categories.

Sandhills' aviation products include Controller, Controller EMEA, Executive Controller, Charter Hub, Aviation Trader, Aircraft Cost Calculator, and AircraftEvaluator. AircraftEvaluator is Sandhills' proprietary asset valuation tool for all types of aircraft, built using the same technology behind FleetEvaluator. Widely used and trusted across equipment, truck, and trailer industries, FleetEvaluator identifies asset values with unparalleled accuracy.

The key metric used in all of Sandhills' market reports is the Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI). Buyers and sellers can use the information in Sandhills EVI to monitor equipment markets and maximize returns on acquisition, liquidation, and related business decisions.

Chart Takeaways

This report includes detailed analysis of asking values and inventory trends in the worldwide used aircraft market along with charts that help readers visualize the data. It describes and quantifies important trends in the buying and selling of used piston single, turboprop, and jet aircraft.

U.S. and Canada Used Piston Single Aircraft

With the 21% M/M inventory increase in June, used piston single aircraft inventory has now increased each of the last five months. Inventory levels were up 15% year-over-year.

The Sandhills EVI shows asking values decreased 1.4% M/M; on a YOY basis, values are up 22% from June 2021 .

U.S. and Canada Used Turboprop Aircraft

In the turboprop category, the Sandhills EVI showed an 8.5% M/M inventory increase, a gain nearly identical to the category's 8-percentage-point increase from April to May.

Despite inventory increasing for the fourth consecutive month, turboprop inventory levels were still down 52% YOY.

Asking values for turboprops were down 1% M/M; but when compared to June 2021 , values are up 32% YOY.

Global Used Jet Aircraft

Although used jet inventory increased for the fifth consecutive month, jumping 15.3% from May to June, inventory levels across the globe are down 34% YOY.

The Sandhills EVI shows asking values decreased 3.1% M/M with asking values this June coming in at $12.7 million . When compared to one year prior, jet aircraft values are up 27%.

Obtain the Full Report

