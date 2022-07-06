New Eligibility Guidelines Open SoCalGas Energy Savings Assistance Program to More Customers

Recently enacted California law increases customer access to no-cost energy-saving home improvements which support SoCalGas' efforts to lead the transition to a clean energy system

LOS ANGELES, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) announced that as of July 1, 2022, more customers will now be eligible for no-cost energy-saving home improvements through the Energy Savings Assistance Program. The new guidelines expand eligibility criteria for customers whose income is up to 250% of federal poverty guidelines, compared to the previous criteria of up to 200%. A family of four that earns up to $69,375, will now be eligible for no-cost energy efficiency upgrades. The previous income eligibility guidelines were up to $55,500 for a family of four.

The ESA program provides attic insulation, furnace repair or replacement, clothes washer, water heater repair or replacement, water heater blankets, door weather stripping, caulking, low-flow showerheads, faucet aerators, minor repairs to doors and windows, and other services to eligible customers.

Customers could save up to 20% annually on their natural gas bill depending on the energy efficiency upgrades performed. More than 1.6 million homes have been enrolled in the program since 2002.

Customers can qualify for the Energy Savings Assistance Program based on having one individual in the home who falls under the income guidelines or participates in a public assistance program like Medi-Cal/Medicaid, CalFresh, the National School Lunch Program, among others. The program is open to renters and homeowners, and income levels are updated annually to adjust for federal poverty guidelines.

"SoCalGas is leading the transition to a more resilient energy future by providing customers with affordable, more sustainable energy. Through the Energy Savings Assistance Program, we can offer long-term, energy-efficient home improvements to customers that will lower their costs and reduce a household's environmental footprint. The program's expanded guidelines will allow more SoCalGas customers to save energy and save money and help us collectively reach clean energy goals," said Brian Prusnek, SoCalGas' Director of Customer Programs and Assistance.

The Energy Savings Assistance Program's revised income guidelines were the result of Senate Bill 756, authored by San Diego Senator Ben Hueso (D-40). "The ESA program is an important tool for our state in the fight against climate change," said Senator Hueso. "Energy efficiency upgrades reduce energy utility bills, increase a family's quality of life and comfort, support economic development, and move the state closer toward its climate goals. However, the ESA program budgets are routinely not fully expended – often with hundreds of millions of dollars remaining unspent each year. This new law will remedy that by expanding eligibility to include more low-income customers."



"My family and I are very happy and grateful for the weatherization repairs SoCalGas and their contractor ACSGROUP provided to our home," said Veronica Medrano, a SoCalGas customer from Montclair. "We received a new furnace, and they installed a new water heater and we also qualified for a new washing machine. Our home is now more energy efficient. This program has changed our lives."



Another SoCalGas customer assistance program is the California Alternative Rates for Energy (CARE) program, which will continue to provide a 20% discount on the monthly natural gas bill for customers who participate in certain public assistance programs or fall within 200% of federal poverty guidelines. A family of four that earns up to $55,500 is now eligible for the discount.

To learn about SoCalGas' customer assistance programs, including the CARE program, or to sign up for the Energy Savings Assistance Program, visit socalgas.com/assistance or call (800) 331-7593. Information is available in the following languages: Chinese, Hmong, Korean, Russian, Spanish, and Vietnamese.

