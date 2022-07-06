Rail Explorers® comes to the Boone & Scenic Valley Railroad

BOONE, Iowa, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rail Explorers, featuring pedal-assisted railbikes, announced today the launch of the Rail Explorers: Boone IA Division at the Boone & Scenic Valley Railroad on July 21, 2022. This will be the first location in the Midwest and the fifth location in the Rail Explorers portfolio. Rail Explorers Boone IA joins sister locations including, Las Vegas, Nevada, Cooperstown, New York, The Catskills, New York, and Newport, Rhode Island.

Rail Explorers' custom-built explorers are the latest development in pedal powered rail technology, and are the global leader in safety, design, and ease of operation. Rail Explorers are the founders of the railbike industry in the USA and pioneered this unique and exciting way to experience the magic of the railroad.

The Boone IA Division will utilize a custom-built electric motor, the REX Propulsion System on each railbike. This makes the ride truly effortless, ensuring the experience is available for all ages and abilities. Rail Explorers offers a Quad railbike, for up to 4 riders and a Tandem, for 2 riders.

This ride is for thrill seekers and nature enthusiasts alike. These pedal-assisted bikes glide along the railroad tracks, letting you roll effortlessly through the Des Moines countryside. Visitors can enjoy beautiful views of the Des Moines River Valley. The ride's showstopper is the historic "Bass Point Creek High Trestle", 156' high, 750' long trestle with panoramic views of the Des Moines River Valley. The 12.4-mile round trip tour will feature a half-way stop on the banks of the Des Moines River. Guests are encouraged to bring refreshments.

The Rail Explorers depot is located at 123 10th Street, Boone Iowa, on the property of the Boone & Scenic Valley Railroad & Museum which is one of the few museums in the world that allows visitors to view steam, diesel, and electric railroad operations.

Free parking is available at the Rail Explorers depot. Group, private, team building, educational and special topic tours are available.

Prices average

$40

per person. The 4 seat Quad is

$160

and the 2 seat Tandem is

$90

.

Discounts are offered for groups of 10 or more.

For tickets and information, visit www.railexplorers.net or call 877-833-8588. Reservations are recommended.

The pedal-assisted bikes glide along the railroad tracks, letting you roll effortlessly through the central Iowa countryside. Visitors can enjoy beautiful views of the Des Moines River Valley. The ride’s showstopper is the historic “Bass Point Creek High Trestle”, 156' high, 750' long trestle with panoramic views of the Des Moines River Valley. The 12.4-mile round trip tour will feature a half-way stop on the banks of the Des Moines River. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rail Explorers®