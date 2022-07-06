Sanctuary Wealth Accelerates M&A Activity and Buys Stake in $3 Billion GoalPath Solutions

Firm brings expertise in retirement plans to Sanctuary's platform

INDIANAPOLIS, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth, home to the next generation of elite advisors and an active participant in the industry's dealmaking activity, has made an investment in GoalPath Solutions. Based in Overland Park, Kansas, GoalPath provides investment management services, financial planning, and financial wellness education to participants of workplace retirement plans.

"We are at a major inflection point for the wealth management industry, as the founders of many advisory firms are pursuing exit strategies and others are looking for support to focus time on client service and accelerate growth. This presents tremendous opportunities for firms like Sanctuary who have the knowledge, expertise, and capital to be the partner of choice" said Jim Dickson, CEO and Founder of Sanctuary Wealth. "With our investment in GoalPath Solutions, we are adding an outstanding partner to the network. This enables us to provide our partners with best-in-class resources to help them better serve business owner clients and enhance their retirement plan business."

As a retirement plan consultant, GoalPath works with employer-sponsored retirement plans by providing fiduciary guidance, investment analysis, provider analysis, plan design and an engaged employee experience.

"Our primary focus is helping advisors deliver more value while supporting the fiduciary role that burdens most employers," said Marko Ungashick, AIF®, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, GoalPath Solutions, who has over 20 years' experience working with small to medium-sized business owners in all phases of the business life cycle. He continued, "At the end of the day, though, our ultimate goal is helping get more employees on a path to long term retirement success."

In addition to investment management, planning and education services, GoalPath Solutions helps independent advisors scale their retirement plan business by providing access to back-office systems, processes, sales tools, investment solutions, and a range of other products and services.

"We look forward to putting our skills in the retirement plan space at the service of our partners in the Sanctuary network to help them develop their retirement businesses, as we do for many advisors with GoalPath Solutions," said Vern Cushenbery, CFA, CPA, Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer, GoalPath Solutions, who has more than 20 years of investment research and portfolio management experience.

"Bringing GoalPath Solutions onto the Sanctuary platform is a big win for everyone involved," said Michael Longley, Chief Growth Officer, Sanctuary Wealth. "It allows Sanctuary to expand the menu of tools and fiduciary solutions our advisors can access, and it gives Marko, Ryan, Vern, and the rest of their team the support and resources of a larger organization that can help them grow as they help other advisors do the same."

About Sanctuary Wealth

Sanctuary Wealth (sanctuarywealth.com/) is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite advisors, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and own their own practices and desire the freedom to deliver the tailored service their clients deserve. Sanctuary's ecosystem of partnered independence provides a complete technology and operations platform, as well as support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses. Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes partner firms across 20 states with over $22.0 billion in assets under advisement. The Sanctuary Wealth Group includes the fully owned subsidiaries Sanctuary Advisors, a registered investment adviser, and the broker-dealer Sanctuary Securities, as well as Sanctuary Asset Management, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Global, and Sanctuary Global Tax and Family Office.

About GoalPath Solutions

As an independent Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), GoalPath supports retirement plan advisors with an array of CITs, model portfolios, and managed account programs for qualified retirement plans. The firm's CEFEX-certified, financial advisor back-office service platform delivers investment, practice management, lead generation, and financial wellness solutions to help industry partners differentiate and scale. Learn more at goalpathsolutions.com.

