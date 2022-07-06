Tecnologico de Monterrey Calls for Participation in the International Conference on Educational Innovation 2023

Attend the most influential congress on educational innovation in Latin America .

Presentations will be delivered on Educational Trends, Technologies for Education, Management of Educational Innovation, Academic Innovation in Health Sciences, Training throughout Life, and EdTech Entrepreneurship.

MONTERREY, Mexico, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the ninth consecutive year, Tecnologico de Monterrey (Tec) calls all those interested in participating in the International Conference on Educational Innovation 2023, the most influential congress on educational innovation in the Spanish-speaking world. The call will remain open until July 29, 2022.

Presentations will be delivered on six topics: Educational Trends, Technologies for Education, Management of Educational Innovation, Academic Innovation in Health Sciences, Training throughout Life, and EdTech Entrepreneurship. Participation will occur in various modalities, such as research or innovation presentations, expert panels, book presentations, networking tables, or EdTech conferences.

"Events like this allow us to reflect on the challenges currently facing the educational ecosystem and generate knowledge about educational innovation, such as the new teaching/learning methods and tools demanded by the new generations," said José Escamilla, director of the Institute for the Future of Education at Tecnologico de Monterrey.

For UNESCO, educational innovation means "a deliberate and planned act of problem-solving that aims to achieve higher quality in student learning, overcoming the traditional paradigm." Since its foundation, Tecnologico de Monterrey has been an institution with an innovative spirit. To achieve its purpose of training people to become change agents willing to benefit others requires continuous transformation. Hence, Tec created the Institute for the Future of Education, a center focused on the future of education to improve the lives of millions of people. As part of its transformative agenda for transmitting and disseminating knowledge in higher education and lifelong learning, the IFE opens its doors beyond the borders of Ibero-America.

In the eight prior editions of this congress open to external audiences (2014 to 2021), interest has been increasing: In 2019, contributions and participation came from 23 countries, which increased to 30 participating nations in 2021. Therefore, it is expected that in 2023, the event will have an even greater scope of speakers and participants.

The International Conference on Educational Innovation 2023 will take place from January 16-18, 2023. Another of its main objectives is to continue forming a multidisciplinary network of specialists who exchange experiences, knowledge, and valuable proposals regarding educational innovation. Click here to view call for papers.

About Tecnologico de Monterrey

Tecnologico de Monterrey (http://www.tec.mx) is a private, non-profit, multi-campus university system. Since its founding in 1943, Tec has stood for academic excellence, educational innovation, entrepreneurship and internationalization, its connections with industry and employers, and its great capacity for execution. It has campuses in 29 cities in Mexico, an enrollment of more than 67,000 professional undergraduate and graduate students and almost 7,000 teachers. In addition, the system has more than 26,000 high school students and 2,500 teachers at that level. The Commission on Colleges of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SACSCOC) has accredited the institution since 1950. According to the QS World University Rankings (2023), Tec ranks 170th and 30th among the private universities in the world. In the QS Graduate Employability Rankings (2022), Tec is number 1 in Latin America and 26th globally. In the Times Higher Education Latin America University Rankings (2022), Tec ranks 4th in Latin America. It is also the only university outside the U.S. in the Top Schools for Entrepreneurship Ranking (2022) performed by the Princeton Review and Entrepreneur, occupying the 6th position in entrepreneurship programs at the undergraduate level. It belongs to various networks of international prestige, such as the Association of Universities of the Pacific Rim (APRU), Universitas 21 (U21), and the Worldwide Universities Network (WUN), among others.

