Award-Winning Country Superstar Blake Shelton Headlines Grand Opening Festivities at the New Table Mountain Casino Resort

FRIANT, Calif., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Table Mountain Casino Resort announced today that the country superstar and coach from The Voice will headline the Casino's Grand Opening entertainment. Blake Shelton will perform Thursday, July 21, at 7:30 pm in the State of the Art Event Center at the new Table Mountain Casino Resort. Tickets will go on sale Monday, July 11 at 9:00am on the Table Mountain Casino website (www.TMCasino.com).

"Blake Shelton is an icon and we wanted to do something special in the Central Valley as the culmination of this transcendent project," said John Dinius, CEO at Table Mountain Casino. "This Grand Opening celebration is really for all the people who worked so tirelessly to make it happen and supported us along the way."

The Grand Opening Celebration takes place over four days, starting on Thursday, July 21 and will involve promotions, daily commemorative gift giveaways, and an opportunity to enjoy the new premiere destination resort for dining in the Central Valley.

Blake Shelton continues to add to his superstar status with the deluxe version of his new album Body Language, out now. The album features his Platinum-selling 28th country radio chart-topper, "Happy Anywhere" (featuring Gwen Stefani). Prior to "Happy Anywhere," Shelton and Stefani celebrated a 2x Platinum, multi-week No. 1 with "Nobody But You," which has now topped 480 million global streams. The single made its TV debut on the 62nd GRAMMY Awards, where Shelton was also nominated for Best Country Solo Performance for his hit "God's Country." The 4x Platinum smash earned the 2019 CMA Award and 2020 ACM Award for Single of the Year. As his award wins approach the hundreds, Shelton remains a force in the industry with ACM (5), AMA (3), CMA (10), CMT (11) and People's Choice Awards (7), among many others.

As a coach for the Emmy Award-winning television show The Voice, Shelton is an eight-time champion, most recently with his contestant Cam Anthony. He and Carson Daly recently revealed that they would be teaming up to executive produce and star in a new celebrity game show, Barmageddon, to air on USA Network. The Grand Ole Opry member also remains focused on his Ole Red partnership with Ryman Hospitality, with locations currently in Tishomingo, Nashville, Gatlinburg and Orlando. A noted humanitarian, Shelton has helped raise millions of dollars for children's hospitals, disaster relief organizations, food banks and more in his home state of Oklahoma and throughout the entire country.

Table Mountain Casino Resort is owned and operated by Table Mountain Rancheria who actively support many community-based agencies and non-profit organizations serving residents of the Central Valley community. Table Mountain is open 24 hours daily. For more information visit www.tmcasino.com.

