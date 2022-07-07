Sky Cams
Invitation - Presentation of Q2 2022 Interim Report

Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago

BOLIDEN, Sweden, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boliden will announce its Interim Report for the second quarter 2022 on Thursday 21 July at 07.45 (CET). A press and analyst conference will be held on the same day at 09.30, which can be followed via webcast and telephone.

The report will be presented by Boliden's President and CEO Mikael Staffas, and CFO Håkan Gabrielsson.

To participate, please call 5 minutes before the opening of the conference:

  • from Sweden +46 856642651
  • from United Kingdom +44 3333000804
  • from United States +1 6319131422

PIN Code: 69409035#

The presentation will be held in English via live webcast at www.boliden.com

For further information: 
Olof Grenmark, Director Investor Relations
Email: olof.grenmark@boliden.com
Phone: +46 70-291 5780

