Micross Components' Hi-Rel Products Division Expands Leadership with the Appointments of General Managers Michael Agic and Estro Vitantonio

MELVILLE, N.Y., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Micross Components, Inc. ("Micross"), a leading global provider of mission-critical microelectronic components and services for high-reliability aerospace, defense, space, medical, and industrial applications, is pleased to announce the expansion of our Hi-Rel Products Division with the appointments of Michael Agic to the position of General Manager of Micross Hi-Rel Components, and Estro Vitantonio to the position of General Manager of Micross Hi-Rel Diodes and Data Bus Couplers & Harness Assemblies.

The Most Complete Provider of Advanced Microelectronic Services and Component, Die & Wafer Solutions (PRNewsfoto/Micross Components) (PRNewswire)

Mr. Agic comes to Micross with over 24 years of experience in the hi-rel microelectronics market, serving in system engineering, product management, and executive leadership roles for industry leading manufacturers, including Cobham Advanced Electronics Solutions, Data Device Corporation, Ultra Electronics, Sensitron Semiconductor, and Motorola. Michael holds a Master's of Science degree and a Bachelor's of Science degree in Electrical Engineering, and will operate from Micross' Center of Excellence in Apopka, FL. Micross' Hi-Rel Components Group offers hi-rel commercial, defense, and space qualified packaged microelectronics, including RF/Power Devices, Memory, Logic, Motion Control and other functional ICs, as standard, QPL, and custom products, in MCM, FPGA, and ASIC form factors that are available in hermetic or plastic packaging, and offered as radiation hardened by design/process or up-screened as needed to meet extended temperature and radiation requirements.

Mr. Vitantonio comes to Micross with over 30 years of experience in the hi-rel electronic components market, serving in engineering, product management, and executive leadership roles including President and CEO for industry leading manufacturers, including PAAL Technologies, Data Device Corporation, North Hills Signal Processing and Pulse Electronics. Estro holds an MBA in Operations Management and Finance, and a Bachelor's of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering, and will operate from Micross' Center of Excellence in Apopka, FL. Micross' Hi-Rel Diodes and Data Bus & Harness Assemblies Group offers hi-rel commercial, defense, and space qualified diodes and MIL-STD-1553 data bus couplers & harness assemblies, as standard, QPL, and custom products, that are available as needed to meet extended temperature and radiation requirements.

Jeremy Adams, Vice President of Micross Products & Services, stated, "The appointments of Michael and Estro further reinforce Micross' rapidly expanding Hi-Rel Products Division, providing highly experienced and focused executive resources to drive new product development and deliver unmatched program support. We are excited to have such capable and accomplished leaders serve our valued customers, and accelerate the expansion of our industry leading high reliability product solutions."

Related Link: https://www.micross.com/Hi-Rel_Products_GMs

For questions regarding article development, please contact:

Chris Stabile, Director of Corporate Marketing Communications

Micross Components

chris.stabile@micross.com

About Micross

Micross is the most complete provider of advanced microelectronic services and component, die and wafer solutions. With the broadest authorized access to die & wafer suppliers, and the most comprehensive advanced packaging, assembly, modification and test capabilities, Micross is uniquely positioned to provide unparalleled high-reliability solutions from bare die, to fully packaged devices, to complete program lifecycle sustainment. For more than 40 years, Micross has been a trusted source for the aerospace, defense, space, medical, energy, industrial, and other markets.

For more information about Micross, please visit www.micross.com.

Follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Micross Components