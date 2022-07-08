Global Leadership Event Equips Thousands of Leaders at 2-Day Summit

Summit Features Grammy Award Winning Musical Artist Lady A

SOUTH BARRINGTON, Ill., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Leadership Summit's two-day leadership event broadcasts live via satellite to more than 500 U.S. sites on Aug. 4,5. The event, featuring Grammy Award-winning artist Lady A, is geared to equip participants with high-impact leadership talks from experts, spanning a wide range of fields and backgrounds.

Global leadership event equips thousands at 2-day summit with Emmy Award-winning journalist, Paula Faris , as co-host.

The 2022 Global Leadership Summit, co-hosted by Emmy Award-winning journalist Paula Faris, offers fresh, practical, hope-filled development training from a diverse faculty that includes:

Craig Groeschel , founder and senior pastor of Life Church

Lynsi Snyder , owner and president, In-N-Out Burger

Andy Stanley , founder and pastor, North Point Ministries

Vanessa Van Edwards , author and founder of Science of People

Jon Acuff , author and Top 100 leadership speaker (Inc. Magazine)

Guests may experience the event at a hosted simulcast location, online or in the studio audience at South Barrington, Ill.

To encourage the next generation of leaders, a special discounted rate is provided to students (ages 11-17) for the two-day event.

In the fall, The Global Leadership Summit goes international in more than 55 languages reaching more than 110 countries to inspire global leaders to greater visions.

About Global Leadership Network

Global Leadership Network (GLN), headquartered in the Chicago area, hosts the world's largest annual leadership event, The Global Leadership Summit. Through year-round events and free leadership resources, the GLN combines a blend of leadership education to serve the 2.5 million people who visit GlobalLeadership.org each year. Follow Global Leadership Network on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook @glnsummit.

