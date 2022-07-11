BOVIET SOLAR AND ORIGIS ENERGY ENTER INTO 700-MEGAWATT SUPPLY AGREEMENT

Origis Chose Boviet Solar's Vega Series™ Bifacial Double Glass PV Modules

SAN JOSÉ, Calif., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boviet Solar Technology Co. Ltd. (Boviet Solar), a leading global solar energy technology company specializing in manufacturing of PERC PV cells, Monofacial and Bifacial PV Modules, has signed a master supply agreement for more than 700-Megawatt of solar capacity with Origis Energy, one of America's largest solar and energy storage developers.

Origis Energy will utilize Boviet Solar's Vega Series™ 550W PERC Monocrystalline - Bifacial Double-Glass PV Modules for U.S utility scale solar projects. Delivery of the PV modules Is slated for 2023.

"Boviet Solar has a clear understanding of the solar energy marketplace in which we operate," said Samir Verstyn, Chief Investment Officer & Chief Operations Officer Origis Energy. "The Boviet solar technology allows Origis to achieve important productivity and cost objectives across our portfolio."

"We are proud to have reached this significant milestone through the supply agreement with Origis Energy," said Jimmy Xie, General Manager of Boviet Solar. "Boviet Solar's strong momentum in the U.S solar industry is a direct result of our company's dedication to business stability, Tier 1 bankability, technology know-how, manufacturing excellence, supply chain transparency and, top-performing technology known for its power, performance, and quality. We are honored by Origis Energy's trust in us, our organization, and our products."

Boviet Solar's Gamma Series™ Monofacial and Vega Series™ Bifacial PV modules are designed with better- technology in mind, made from robust products components, under stringent quality control steps and high-tech manufacturing processes. PERC, half-cut, multi-busbar, and large cell deigns enables Boviet PV modules to pack more power per module, capture more photons, produce more energy, and provide reliable, dependable system performance under different installations requirements, difficult weather, or environments conditions.

Boviet Solar's PV Modules have been listed as PVEL Top Performer PV Module scorecard since 2019. The company has achieved BloombergNEF's Tier 1 status since 2017.

About Origis Energy

Origis Energy is bringing clean and cost effective solar and energy storage solutions within reach for utility, commercial and industrial as well as public sector clients. The Origis team has worked to ensure the interests of all stakeholders are upheld in 170 projects worldwide totaling more than 4 GW to date of developed solar and energy storage capacity. Headquartered in Miami, FL, Origis Energy delivers excellence in solar and energy storage development, financing, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and operations, maintenance and asset management for investors and clean energy consumers in the US. Visit us at www.OrigisEnergy.com , on LinkedIn and on Twitter @OrigisEnergy.

About Boviet Solar

Founded in 2013, Boviet Solar Technology Co. Ltd., is a subsidiary of Boway Group and a global Tier 1 solar technology company that specializes in the manufacturing of Monocrystalline PERC cells and Monofacial/Bifacial PV modules, as well as solar project development. The company works with IPPs, EPCs, project developers, solar installers, and contractors to deliver top-performing PV modules for utility-scale, commercial, industrial, and residential solar projects. With a proven track record of success working with many of the industry's leading players, Boviet Solar has maintained its position as a Tier 1 solar module manufacturer and supplier since its inception. The company offers financial stability, technology know-how, manufacturing excellence, supply chain transparency, and top-performing technological solutions known for their power, performance, and quality. Boviet Solar's USA headquarters are in San José, Calif., and Boviet Solar Technology headquarter is located in Vietnam. For more information, please visit www.bovietsolar.com.

