Ropes & Gray Opens New LA Office

LOS ANGELES, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Ropes & Gray opened its new Los Angeles office today in Century City. The office, the firm's third in California and 12th worldwide, is focused on the private equity, asset management, healthcare and life sciences, and technology, media & telecommunications industries—sectors in which Ropes & Gray is a leading player and trusted advisor to clients in California and around the world.

www.ropesgray.com . (PRNewsFoto/Ropes & Gray LLP) (PRNewswire)

While Ropes & Gray's Los Angeles office is new, the firm has been working with clients throughout California for 30 years, establishing a strong reputation for its work on complex transactions, as well as on regulatory, litigation and enforcement issues.

"It's great to have a physical home base in Southern California, which will help us enhance our strong relationship with area clients and recruit terrific talent," said chair Julie Jones. "It's exciting to see what our Ropes & Gray lawyers in Los Angeles are accomplishing for market-leading clients, including steering one of the largest hospital mergers of the year, and numerous middle-market PE deals, with more to come."

"We have an all-star team in Los Angeles," said managing partner David Djaha. "Our focus on recruiting great lawyers with deep client relationships—and who fit the fabric of our firm—is already paying dividends for the clients in the industries we serve."

"Los Angeles is a hotbed of activity and opportunity," said Howard Glazer, managing partner of the firm's Los Angeles office. "It's home to established and new funds of all types and has strong healthcare, life sciences and tech industries—areas Ropes & Gray serves with deep experience."

A Market-Leading Healthcare Team

The firm's Los Angeles health care team expands Ropes & Gray's renowned health care practice, which is consistently ranked as among the best in Chambers USA. Led by health care partner Torrey McClary and health care counsel Ranee Adipat and Leslie Thornton, our team in Los Angeles is leading transformative and cutting edge healthcare transactions in California and across the country, including structuring and leading the largest hospital strategic combination announced thus far in 2022.

A Los Angeles Private Equity Powerhouse

Ropes & Gray's Los Angeles-based private equity team augments the firm's renowned private equity practice, which consistently ranks in the top three by deal count in Mergermarket's league tables. The team has already guided, signed or closed deals for Altamont Capital Management, Genstar Capital and GI Partners, led by private equity partners Howard Glazer and Brandon Howald. Complementing the firm's private equity practice, capital solutions & private credit partner Jennifer Harris joined the Los Angeles office in January 2022. She is a seasoned special situations finance attorney who is positioned to advise clients through increasingly turbulent markets and investments. Bianca Levin-Soler also recently joined the firm's private equity practice as a partner and will practice from Los Angeles.

An Experienced Litigation & Enforcement Team

The Los Angeles office also boasts strong litigation capabilities. Litigation & enforcement partner Amy Jane Longo joined the team after spending nine years at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Los Angeles Regional Office, where she most recently headed the trial unit. She is already helping cryptocurrency funds understand SEC regulations and assess litigation risks associated with turbulent markets, and recently discussed insider trading enforcement a high-profile industry event. Additionally, litigation & enforcement partner Rocky Tsai, who has been advising global clients on complex commercial and securities litigation for two decades, will split his time between Ropes & Gray's Los Angeles and San Francisco offices. Asset management counsel Glen Chen also recently joined the firm, bringing a strong understanding of fund formation and governance to Ropes & Gray's market-leading asset management practice.

The Los Angeles office is located at 10250 Constellation Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90067.

About Ropes & Gray

Ropes & Gray is a preeminent global law firm with approximately 1,400 lawyers and legal professionals serving clients in major centers of business, finance, technology and government. The firm has offices in New York, Boston, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul, and has consistently been recognized for its leading practices in many areas, including private equity, M&A, finance, asset management, real estate, tax, antitrust, life sciences, health care, intellectual property, litigation & enforcement, privacy & cybersecurity, and business restructuring.

Website | LinkedIn | Twitter | Videos | Podcasts

To view our privacy policy, please click here.

Contact:

Aaron Kellogg

+1 617 235 4403

Aaron.Kellogg@ropesgray.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ropes & Gray