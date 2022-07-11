TransPerfect Office Opens in Bologna, Italy

Company's Third Office in Italy Will Focus on International Digital Marketing

NEW YORK and BOLOGNA, Italy, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced the opening of a new office in Bologna, Italy.

TransPerfect Bologna joins the company's existing presence in Milan and Rome, and it will serve as a client service and production center in Northern Italy for language services and technologies. In addition, the new office will be a regional hub for the company's TPT Digital division.

TPT Digital is an international digital marketing service provider, helping organizations develop and execute creative campaigns across multiple digital channels and deploy in any language, country, or market. Services offered by TPT Digital include global search engine optimization (SEO) and search engine marketing (SEM), paid media, social media, and online marketplace optimization.

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, "We pride ourselves on delivering services that are global in scope but local in delivery. Bologna is our third office in Italy, and we look forward to better serving our customers by having a physical presence in the region."

To contact TransPerfect Bologna, reach out to tptdigital@transperfect.com.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

About TPT Digital

TPT Digital is the specialized digital division rooted in TransPerfect language technologies, with core competencies in search, social, and content, bringing together digital marketing experts in every market and every language around the world to create agile strategies that get clients results. For more information, visit www.tptdigital.com.

