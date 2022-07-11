WorldHotels™ Adds Four New Hotels in Europe as Travel Resurgence Continues

New WorldHotels properties now open in London, Milton Keynes and Salisbury, UK as well as Florence, Italy

PHOENIX, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WorldHotels Collection announced today the expansion of its hotel offerings in premier destinations across Europe. The addition of these exquisite properties is part of the company's larger effort to strategically expand its footprint in key destinations across the globe.

The latest WorldHotels openings include: The Crown London in London, UK; Woughton House Hotel in Milton Keynes, UK; The Riverside Hotel in Salisbury, UK; and Hotel Mulino di Firenze in Florence, Italy. Below are descriptions of the four new WorldHotels properties:

The Crown London, London, UK is where English heritage meets contemporary design. Located just 18 minutes from the heart of London's center, this Victorian style hotel features flawless suites with stained-glass windows and fireplaces. This modern space is designed to be the perfect sanctuary a short distance away from the hustle and bustle of the city. The property features a contemporary restaurant and a longstanding landmark London pub. Other amenities include a well-equipped fitness center, swimming pool and conference venue.

Woughton House Hotel, Milton Keynes, UK is located in a beautiful tranquil setting, unique to the Milton Keynes area. Built in 1844, this Georgian manor house is the perfect getaway and wonderful hotel for all celebrations. The grounds are surrounded by greenery and Ouzel Valley Park, which provides guests with endless photo opportunities. Amenities include premium bedding, continental breakfast and Cosy's lounge bar. There are also multiple dining and entertainment options just a short distance from the hotel.

The Riverside Hotel, Salisbury, UK presents five-star luxury located in the heart of charming and historic Salisbury, which is best known for its timeless appeal and charm. A contemporary manor house, The Riverside Hotel is filled with character, and is on the grounds of the Avon and Nadder rivers, overlooking the stunning Salisbury Cathedral. Amenities include food and beverage options at the beautiful Brasserie at Riverside and specialty champagne cocktails on the terrace at Mark's Bar. The hotel is just a quick walk to the heart of the city, where guests can explore the historic Salisbury Cathedral, Britain's tallest spire and the best-preserved copy of the Magna Carta. The famous Stonehenge is also just a short drive away.

Hotel Mulino di Firenze, Florence, Italy is a beautiful romantic property within close proximity to Florence's major landmarks, allowing guests to discover both the city and the countryside. Located on the Arno River in Tuscany, the property offers guests exclusively Tuscan stays amongst nature, art, and the food and wine of the region. Guests will enjoy dining at Grano D'Oro Restaurant, which overlooks the Arno and offers outdoor terrace seating in the summer. For visitors seeking tranquility, the Spa features wellness and personized beauty treatments reserved exclusively for hotel guests. The summer is also the perfect time to access the hotel's solarium area swimming pool complete with deckchairs, sun loungers and umbrellas.

"As we continue to grow our offerings across the globe, we remain focused on delivering unforgettable guest experiences to today's travelers and these properties are no exception," said Ron Pohl, President of WorldHotels. "With travelers setting out to discover the world once more, we are excited to welcome them at our hotels and resorts."

With the recent appointment of Ron Pohl to serve as the organization's global President, the organization is focused on driving superior revenue to its hoteliers, expanding its portfolio of offerings in premier global destinations, building brand awareness, strengthening its loyalty program and providing exceptional experiences for its guests.

"These four hotels are welcome additions to our portfolio of exquisite independent hotels," said Wytze Van den Berg, Vice President International Operations – EMEA. "We are committed to providing guests with authentic and curated experiences at our hotels and resorts around the world."

About WorldHotels Collection

WorldHotels™ Collection is a privately held hotel soft brand within the BWH Hotel Group® global network. Founded by independent hoteliers dedicated to the art of hospitality, and celebrating its 50th year anniversary in 2021, WorldHotels offers one of the finest portfolios of independent hotels and resorts around the globe, expertly curated to inspire unique, life enriching experiences that connect people and places. WorldHotels is comprised of four unique collections, each with its own personality and style to appeal to the needs of today's traveler. The collections include: WorldHotels Luxury, WorldHotels Elite, WorldHotels Distinctive and WorldHotels Crafted. For more information visit WorldHotels.com.

