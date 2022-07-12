ALLOSOURCE® ADDS QUADRICEP TENDONS TO ITS ALLOCONNEX™ LINE OF TENDONS, LIGAMENTS AND FASCIA

CENTENNIAL, Colo., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AlloSource®, one of the largest allograft providers in the U.S., creating innovative cellular and tissue allografts to help surgeons heal their patients, today announced the addition of a quadricep tendon to its AlloConnex™ line of tendons, ligaments and fascia.

(PRNewsfoto/AlloSource) (PRNewswire)

AlloSource is introducing a new AlloConnex quadricep tendon, available with or without the bone block.

The use of a quadricep tendon for ligament repair has gained popularity in recent years. AlloSource's AlloConnex quadricep tendon is a robust option for cruciate ligament procedures and is available with or without the bone block for various surgical techniques.

"As a provider of tendons to the surgeon community for close to 30 years, we know how important it is to have a consistent supply of the allografts they need," said Kevin Whitten, AlloSource Chief Commercial Officer. "AlloSource has always been about being the best, most reliable allograft partner to do what's best for patient healing. The addition of a quadricep tendon to our product offerings supports that goal."

The AlloConnex tendon and ligament portfolio supports a multitude of procedures surgeons perform. In addition to the new quadricep tendon, specific allografts in the AlloConnex portfolio include the Achilles, anterior tibialis, gracilis, peroneus longus, posterior tibialis and semitendinosus tendons, as well as patellar ligaments. AlloSource's tendon supply includes single strand, double strand and pre-shaped configurations.

AlloConnex tendons, ligaments and fascia are cleansed in AlloSource's unique, proprietary, patented cleansing process, AlloTrue™. The process is designed to penetrate deep within donor tissue, removing blood and lipids, as well as reducing viable microorganism load, while maintaining biomechanical properties of the tissue.

To learn more about AlloSource's AlloConnex tendons, ligaments and fascia, please visit allosource.org/products/alloconnex or visit us at the annual AOSSM meeting in Colorado Springs, July 14-16, 2022, booth 616.

About AlloSource

Founded in 1994, AlloSource is a nonprofit leader in providing allografts that maximize tissue donation to help surgeons heal their patients. The company has grown into one of the largest tissue networks in the country creating more than 200 types of precise bone, skin and soft-tissue allografts for use in an array of life-saving and life-enhancing medical procedures. As a leading manufacturer of cartilage tissue for joint repair and skin allografts to help heal severe burns, AlloSource's products bridge the proven science of allografts with the advanced technology of cells. The company is accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks and is headquartered in Centennial, CO. For more information, please visit allosource.org.

Media Contact

Cindy Mason

AlloSource

720. 873. 4744

cmason@allosource.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AlloSource