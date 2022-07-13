La Casa to Open Its Doors Again on November 30, 2022

The invite-only event is back for its second year following last year's hugely successful gathering during Art Basel Week

MIAMI, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Funders , eMerge Americas and Carve Communications are pleased to announce the second annual La Casa will take place on November 30, 2022, during Art Basel Week in Miami. La Casa is an invite-only event dedicated to conversation, collaboration and celebration of the tech & innovation ecosystem in South Florida.

"We're excited to once again open the doors of La Casa to founders, investors and other key tech ecosystem players and continue to further establish Florida as a hub for innovation and capital," said Tom Wallace, Managing Partner of Florida Funders.

In 2021, the first La Casa drew more than 500 attendees and hosted more than 50 innovation and ecosystem leaders including Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine-Cava, City of Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez, Grammy award-winning artist, investor & entrepreneur Armando Christian "Pitbull" Perez, Co-Founder & CEO of Cameo Steven Galanis, Co-Founder & CEO of Blockchain.com Peter Smith, Founder & GP of Arrington Capital Michael Arrington, and more. During the two-day gathering, dynamic panels were held across a variety of topics including How to Grow Miami's Tech Scene, The Explosion of FinTech Innovation in South Florida, LATAM Innovation & How Miami Plays a Key Role and others.

"It's important to keep connecting the innovators and decision-makers that make Miami the place to be," said Melissa Medina, Co-Founder & President of eMerge Americas. "I've watched Miami evolve over the years, and its trajectory continues to inspire. La Casa is about celebrating the growth and diversification of the Miami tech scene and collaborating on new ways to keep us moving forward."

"We have a shared mission and that is to create a robust support system for startup founders, investors and key players to take Miami's tech and innovation community to the next level," said David Barkoe, CEO and Founder of Carve Communications. "Last year's event was tremendously successful, and we could not be more excited to once again partner with Florida Funders and eMerge Americas to bring the community together and continue to celebrate the #MiamiTech movement."

The location of La Casa 2022, along with an agenda and speakers will be announced at a later date.

About eMerge Americas

eMerge Americas is a venture-backed platform focused on transforming Miami into a global tech hub. The eMerge signature event, launched in 2014, is a global tech conference held annually at the Miami Beach Convention Center, attracting more than 20,000 attendees from 50 countries and over 4,500 unique participating organizations. In addition to the annual conference, eMerge organizes and hosts year-round executive summits, innovation challenges, startup pitch competitions, masterclasses, webinars, as well as publishes venture activity and investment insights reports. For the last decade, eMerge has served as a catalyst for innovation and investment across the Americas, working at the forefront of building the South Florida entrepreneurial and tech ecosystem. To learn more, visit emergeamericas.com

About Florida Funders

Recognized as the top VC in the Southeast region by Pitchbook, Florida Funders is a venture capital firm and angel network that invests in early stage technology companies in Florida and beyond. The Florida Funders platform creates a unique experience that educates our community of investors, provides transparency during the funding process, fosters communication across the ecosystem, and empowers the strategic relationships that drive investments. Our experienced team is composed of investors, entrepreneurs and advisors focused on being the most respected and impactful early stage tech investment firm in the U.S. To learn more, visit floridafunders.com .

About Carve Communications

Carve Communications is a Miami-based PR agency, with team members across the U.S., that exists at the intersection of technological innovation and real life. Our focus is on generating awareness, establishing authority, driving engagement and fostering activation for our clients through media relations, advocate marketing, thought leadership, content creation and distribution and other digital marketing strategies.

