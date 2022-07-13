Lightspeed Brings Innovative Payments Technology to the Golf Industry

Lightspeed Payments for Golf features new hardware and seamless, integrated payments technology from booking to the pro shop and hospitality services

MONTREAL, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Lightspeed Commerce Inc . (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD), the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale, and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced the launch of Lightspeed Payments for Golf. This expansion advances Lightspeed's commitment to bring seamless, integrated payments to its customers globally across products and industries.

"Payment processing has historically been fragmented and costly for golf operators. Managing a business comes with a myriad of responsibilities, and operators see value in being able to consolidate where their services come from. Lightspeed provides a complementary set of tools and services that alleviate these pain points for modern golf courses and resorts," said David Hope, General Manager, Golf. "Lightspeed Payments will help our customers streamline their online and physical revenue centers under one integrated payments technology while offering built-in reporting and administrative tools right in their POS."

Lightspeed Payments is an easy-to-use integrated payment processing solution that empowers merchants with more insights about their business and customers while providing the ease and time savings of working with a single vendor across software with embedded payments. The continued expansion of Lightspeed's integrated payments solution is core to their strategy of simplifying the customer experience.

"This expansion equips our Golf merchants with the same caliber of payment technology available to major global enterprises from directly within their Lightspeed commerce platform. This gives them more data, resources, and most importantly, time back in their day to focus on their business and their passion," said General Manager, Payments Jona Georgiou.

Key features of Lightspeed Payments for Golf include:

Frictionless, faster processing at competitive rates: Save on payment processing fees across an entire golf operation (online or in-store, tee time bookings, pro shop, or hospitality).

Comprehensive reporting and robust analytics that interact directly with Lightspeed Golf: access accurate, easy-to-read reports faster with native reporting.

Manage your business in one place: simplify your operations with a one-stop solution for payment processing and POS software to improve booking and check-in for staff and golfers.

Receive free, personalized support from one provider.

Reduce no-shows with the option to require pre-payment online.

Enhanced payment security backed by a global network: EMV, tokenization, and end-to-end encryption. A single source for operational support with chargebacks, fraud, and customer queries. Flexibility with a range of localized payment options, as well as access to Lightspeed Capital for those who qualify.

Fairways Golf saved on POS operational costs by switching to Lightspeed Golf Payments

For over 10 years, Fairways Golf Membership has prided itself in being Ohio's best value option for golfing. Offering accessibility for golfers at Mallard Creek, Pine Brook, Briarwood, and Hinckley Hills Golf Clubs, Fairways Golf Membership has a goal to grow the game of golf.

By signing up with Lightspeed, Fairways received a complete commerce solution that helps them operate their restaurant and pro shops all from a single provider. Additionally, with Lightspeed's transparent payments pricing, Fairways was able to significantly reduce processing costs. Neil McGrew, Director of Sales and Marketing, knew he needed a POS that could manage four busy golf courses from the restaurant to the pro shop. Not only did Lightspeed cost significantly less than their previous system, but it allowed Fairways to offer fast and contactless transactions at every facility. "Lightspeed Payments' new card readers are fast and easy to use—whether the card's inserted or using the tap to pay feature," said McGrew. "This is a benefit to help us run daily operations more efficiently to keep the experience enjoyable for all."

As commerce becomes increasingly digital and consumer-driven, integrated payments are a cornerstone that connects systems and software to keep a business running smoothly. This integration allows omnichannel merchants to process payments quickly online and off, and streamline their business operations all from a single commerce platform, with premium analytics, reporting, reconciliation, and resources to win chargeback disputes and recover lost sales at no added cost.

About Lightspeed

Powering the businesses that are the backbone of the global economy, Lightspeed's one-stop commerce platform helps merchants innovate to simplify, scale, and provide exceptional customer experiences. Our cloud commerce solution transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financial solutions, and connection to supplier networks.

Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD) and Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: LSPD). With teams across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, the company serves retail, hospitality, and golf businesses in over 100 countries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), including information regarding Lightspeed's product offerings and planned product roadmap. Forward-looking statements are statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions and are identified by words such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" or similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such statements are based on current expectations of Lightspeed's management and inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including economic factors. A number of risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, including, among other factors, those risk factors identified in our most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, under "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Information Form, and in our other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully when making decisions with respect to Lightspeed's subordinate voting shares and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and, while forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions that Lightspeed considers reasonable, actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by Lightspeed. Except as may be expressly required by applicable law, Lightspeed does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

