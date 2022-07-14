Neonode Announces Postponement of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

STOCKHOLM, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON), announced today that its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "2022 Annual Meeting"), scheduled for tomorrow has been postponed to a date to be determined by the Company's board of directors.

The Company's board of directors will also establish a new record date for the 2022 Annual Meeting, and, based on this record date, the Company will deliver a new notice of the 2022 Annual Meeting to stockholders entitled to receive notice of such meeting.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations

Fredrik Nihlén

E-mail: fredrik.nihlen@neonode.com

Phone: +46 703 97 21 09

Chief Executive Officer

Urban Forssell

E-mail: urban.forssell@neonode.com

Phone: +46 734 10 03 59

