Commonwealth Hotels Appoints Michael O'Malley as General Manager of The Courtyard by Marriott Columbus Dublin

COVINGTON, Ky., July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Hotels announced today that Michael O'Malley has been appointed the general manager of the Courtyard by Marriott Columbus Dublin. Mr. O'Malley brings over 23 years of hospitality experience to his new role as general manager having previously served as the area director of operations and general manager with Sonesta International.

"We are excited to welcome Michael to the team," said Jennifer Porter, chief operations officer of Commonwealth Hotels. "We look forward to his strong leadership of the property's executive team."

Prior to joining the Courtyard by Marriott Columbus Dublin, O'Malley served in various hospitality leadership roles. Prior to Sonesta, Michael was the general manager for the Residence Inn Lexington North in Lexington, Kentucky for nearly seven years. Prior to joining the Island Hospitality Group, O'Malley served as the hotel manager for both the Residence Inn, Springhill Suites, and Extended Stay Hotel brands overseeing the daily operations and the opening of several properties. O'Malley is a graduate of Columbus State Community College and serves as an executive board member for the Dublin Convention and Visitors Bureau.

About Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full service and select service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 61 properties with nearly 7,600 rooms. Additional information may be found at www.commonwealthhotels.com.

