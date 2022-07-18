Evolution launches fourth US live casino studio, serving new Connecticut market

STOCKHOLM, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolution today announced the launch of its new Connecticut live casino studio, the company's fourth studio serving the growing regulated US iGaming market.

Like Evolution's other US studios, the new Connecticut studio provides a state-of-the-art B2B live casino solution for any operator looking to offer world-class live casino gaming to online players in this jurisdiction. Evolution has been in the market with its slots portfolio since October 2021, and the live casino launch is the next step in its progression in Connecticut.

Existing Evolution customers FanDuel and DraftKings went live on day one of the studio launch, initially offering live dealer Roulette and Blackjack.

According to Evolution, it is expected that many more games from the extensive Evolution portfolio of live casino games and live game shows will be made available for operators serving Connecticut later this year, including games such as Baccarat and the company's award-winning Lightning Roulette.

Jeff Millar, Commercial Director North America at Evolution, commented: "Evolution is proud and excited to further expand its North American footprint and to once again help operators be first into a new online market. We are confident that online players in Connecticut, just like players in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan and West Virginia before them, will enjoy a truly world-class gaming experience."

Millar added: "We look forward to many exciting years working in partnership with our operators to bring players the most innovative online gaming and entertainment solutions and even greater choice. Our studio offers plenty of headroom for this exciting market. There's room to expand to meet licensees' needs, and also room to operate dedicated, exclusively branded tables and environments, which are very popular with both our operators."

For trade press and media enquiries, please contact:

Amy Riches, Head of Marketing, ariches@evolution.com

For investor enquiries, please contact:

Jacob Kaplan, CFO, ir@evolution.com, +46 70 508 85 75

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/12069/3602532/1605372.pdf Evolution live in Connecticut

View original content:

SOURCE Evolution