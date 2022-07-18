WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fino Services, LLC, headquartered in Katy, TX., will deploy Input 1's Premium Billing System, the industry's leading premium finance software , as the technology platform for its captive premium finance division, Infi Union, LLC.

Fino Services to deploy Input 1’s Premium Billing System to elevate its captive premium finance division (PRNewswire)

"In looking at the technology landscape, there is none better than Input 1's Premium Billing System." - Oscar Rodriguez , CEO

Fino Services has been experiencing rapid growth in recent years, and they saw the benefit of providing a captive premium finance offering to their policyholders. Fino required a mature, stable, and user-friendly technology platform that would integrate seamlessly with their existing operations while having all the latest capabilities to grow its premium finance business. "Our insurance business continues to carve out a solid niche. We knew we had to partner with a technology provider that delivered the tools and know-how to propel our captive premium finance division to success", said Oscar Rodriguez, CEO of Fino Services. "In looking at the technology landscape, there is none better than Input 1's Premium Billing System. The platform checks off all boxes. Input 1's practice of monthly updates and enhancements to their platform ensures us the most advanced feature set and a solid customer experience. With PBS in place, we can focus on growing our business with the confidence to know our technology will be there to support us."

Input 1's Premium Billing System is the leading premium finance technology platform in the US and Canada. "We take pride in delivering a comprehensive cloud-based premium finance management solution that gives premium finance companies everything they need to run a successful business," said Chris Farfaras, Executive Vice President and CSMO of Input 1. "We are excited to have Fino Services select PBS. We see the level of growth that Fino Services has accomplished by always placing its customers first. They don't rest on their laurels, nor do we, which makes our partnership a great fit."

About Fino Services, LLC

Fino Services, LLC, formed in 2009, is a premier retail insurance agency headquartered in Katy, Texas. Fino Services specializes in providing personal and commercial insurance coverage to the great state of Texas and will soon be expanding its business into other states.

About Input 1

Since 1984, Input 1 has provided digital billing and payment solutions to insurance carriers, MGAs, banks, agencies, and premium finance companies throughout North America. The company's insurance software and cloud-based billing and payment solutions provide online access to more than one million agents, brokers, and policyholders annually.

Media Contact:

Input 1 | Marketing Department

information@input1.com

888-882-2554 x2135

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Input 1