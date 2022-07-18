Home Chef Partners with Kevin Curry of FitMenCook™ on Exclusive Menu of Fresh, Flavorful Recipes

The easy-to-make meals in collaboration with FitMenCook are available online for a limited time

CHICAGO, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Chef , the leading meal solutions brand available both online and in-store, is partnering with Kevin Curry, creator, entrepreneur and cookbook author behind FitMenCook™ , to bring fans a limited-time lineup of fresh, delicious meals that spotlight peak summer flavors. Home Chef's convenient and approachable meal kits combined with Curry's flair for delicious, balanced recipes make this menu a perfect fit for anyone looking to enjoy a flavorful, fun-filled summer without sacrificing eating well.

"At Home Chef, we believe anyone can make a delicious meal that impresses," said Shira Schwarz, VP of brand marketing at Home Chef. "Kevin is the perfect partner for this menu because his creativity and confidence in the kitchen is contagious – and he does it all with accessible recipes that any cook can recreate."

With vibrant yet simple recipes, Home Chef's exclusive menu curated with Curry allows home cooks to explore new ingredients and flavors in an easy-to-make format – because a homemade meal shouldn't just taste good, it should make everyone at the table feel good, even if it was a breeze to make.

The four tasty and time-saving recipes include:

Smoky Chipotle Chicken Tacos: The perfect combination of sweet, spicy and smoky, made with chipotle-spiced chicken, fire-roasted salsa, creamy guacamole, and queso fresco. And the best part: It's ready in just 15 minutes!

Stuffed Chicken Parmesan : An easy, cheesy, carb and calorie-conscious take on an Italian American classic made with chicken breast stuffed with the dish's namesake cheese, topped with marinara (and yes, more parm), and served alongside herb-y, in-season zucchini and red bell peppers. This Oven-Ready meal is ready to heat and enjoy with minimal prep or mess.

Beef Egg Roll Rice Bowl: A deconstructed version of a takeout favorite removes the rolling and frying but keeps the fresh flavors, including bell pepper, green onions, and cabbage, and umami-packed beef made with sweet chili and soy sauce, all served over a bed of jasmine rice and topped with crispy wonton strips for everyone still craving that signature crunch in every bite – and it takes just 15 minutes from fridge to table.

Enchilada Turkey Meatloaf: This hearty, Oven-Ready meal is full of flavors inspired by Mexican cuisine, like poblano and bell peppers, black beans, corn, and queso fresco. Paired with easy, no-prep turkey meatloaves topped with enchilada sauce, this well-balanced meal (which is carb- and calorie-conscious) is sure to be a quick and convenient hit at meal-time.

"One of my main priorities in the kitchen is using fresh, nourishing ingredients, but I'll never sacrifice flavor to make a balanced meal," said Curry. "I'm so excited to partner with Home Chef, because they deliver the best of both worlds: a tasty meal you can feel good putting on the table, without wasting food or spending hours prepping."

Fans of FitMenCook and Home Chef can order these meals starting now at homechef.com/fitmencook . The recipes will be ready to enjoy at home between August 1 and 12, with two of Kevin Curry's meals to choose from each week. Ordering closes at noon CT on August 5, so fans who want to snag these exclusive meals should order now and let the mouth-watering anticipation begin.

About Home Chef

Founded in 2013, Home Chef is the leading meal solutions company with both a retail and online presence. Available from www.homechef.com and in retail at more than 2,200 Kroger Family of Stores, Home Chef is committed to bringing the joy and convenience of home cooking through simple, delicious meals. The Chicago-based meal kit company was ranked #1 in Customer Service among Meal Kits by Newsweek. Home Chef is a subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR). Find out more and get cooking at www.homechef.com . Follow us on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook for updates and inspiration.

