Stagwell (STGW) Acquires Apollo Program, AI-Powered SaaS Platform for Consumer, Creative, and Content Insights

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) today announced the acquisition of Apollo Program, a real-time, AI-powered SaaS platform that uncovers consumer, creative and contextual insights for scaled modern marketing. Apollo will be integrated with Stagwell's data and insights unification tool, Consumer Understanding and Engagement (CUE), and is the first acquisition made by the Stagwell Marketing Cloud.

Apollo's enterprise technology tools will connect and enrich Stagwell's expansive first-party data universe with millions of behavioral, transactional, and location-based data points to help marketers understand consumer behaviors, motivations, and states of mind. The integration of Apollo with CUE will automate workstreams to translate insights into effective campaigns across messaging, content strategy, and media.

"Marketers today need technology that helps insights, content, and media perform together at scale," said Mark Penn, chairman and CEO, Stagwell. "Apollo is a great example of how Stagwell can uniquely use technology to support modern marketing. We're excited to strengthen CUE and welcome Apollo to the Stagwell Marketing Cloud."

"Most data tools focus on media campaign creation and targeting – Apollo provides unified knowledge of consumer habits, behaviors and creative preferences to aid all kinds of decision-making," said Jim Caruso, co-founder and CEO, Apollo. "Apollo is proud to join Stagwell as it further develops technology solutions to leverage data across end-to-end marketing activation."

Apollo Program was initially incubated within Anomaly, an agency within the Stagwell network. Like other products in the Stagwell Marketing Cloud – such as PRophet, an AI-based tool for predicting earned media interest and sentiment – it solves for a crucial gap in the marketing services ecosystem and is primarily geared towards in-house marketing teams.

"Apollo was created in response to clients' need to bring insights closer to creative and content strategy, to have data lead the creation of brand strategy instead of purely support tactical execution," said Jason Deland, partner, Anomaly.

The Stagwell Marketing Cloud is a proprietary suite of SaaS and DaaS tools built for the in-house marketer, spanning campaign ideation to activation and analysis. Products within the cloud include PRophet; ARound, which helps live events and retailers scale shared augmented reality experiences; Koalifyed, an end-to-end influencer management platform; the Harris Brand Platform, delivering competitive brand intelligence; and more.

Apollo will continue to be led by its current team including Jim Caruso. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 12,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

