Brewability Taps Into Music For All

Colorado brewery teams up with bone-conduction technology experts at Feel the Beat to unlock the joy of music via vibrational dance floor installation

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brewability, a Colorado brewery and pizzeria primarily staffed by adults with developmental disabilities, is dialing up the fun — and accessibility — with a new, vibrational dance floor. By collaborating with nonprofit Feel the Beat , an organization dedicated to creating sound accessible environments using vibrotactile technology for children who are deaf, hard of hearing and with disabilities, Brewability is now poised to deliver live music, as well as house tunes, to hearing and non-hearing patrons alike. Brewability, located at 3445 S. Broadway in Englewood, will host a series of dance-floor-opening events, featuring Ellie D & Soul Mix on July 21, The MDH Project Band on July 22 and The Chris Dismuke Band on July 23.

(PRNewswire)

"Live music — and music in general — is a huge part of what we do at the brewery," says founder and owner of Brewability, Tiffany Fixter. "People want to come out, eat and drink, dance and have a good time. That should be accessible to everyone who walks or rolls through our doors."

When Brewability tested out the mobile version of Feel the Beat's dance floor in the spring, patrons lined up for the fun. As Fixter puts it, "everyone wants a turn." By installing the technology, which is the same as bone-conduction headphones on a larger scale, into an existing 12-by-12 foot dance floor, all patrons can now enjoy the brewery's spectacular line-up of live bands, as well as house music. By transmitting sound vibrations through the bones, anyone who touches the dance floor can experience all aspects of music — not just the bass.

"The coolest element of bone-conduction technology is its ability to allow a participant to experience every instrument and every kind of music, from bluegrass to hip-hop," explains Jari Majewski Price, founder of Feel the Beat. "It's exciting to see the participants' faces just light up, and to witness them really 'get it.' Suddenly, music — something they may have never experienced before — is resonating within their bodies and minds. The impact is amazing, and, most importantly, everyone in the room gets the same access."

The new dance floor is being funded by a grant through Developmental Pathways – a 501(c)(3) nonprofit agency serving individuals with developmental disabilities/delays and their families – and is just the latest adaptable feature in a place that is constantly evolving to build inclusivity for staff and patrons. Brewability already has menus in braille and staff who can communicate in sign language, as well as color-coded beer taps and corresponding menu colors for ordering brews, weighted silverware and a sensory area complete with a marble wall, giant Lite Brite and more. It also partners with other inclusive businesses, such as Adore Bath Tissue , which provides competitive employment opportunities to individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities.

On tap for the brewery's near future are: a Gastrostomy tube (G-tube)-friendly menu, flattened outdoor patio thresholds for smoother wheelchair access and an adjustable adult changing table in the restroom. This constant attention to all aspects of the Brewability experience is designed to make everyone feel welcome.

"Families come into Brewability because they know we can take care of guests without making them feel different," says Fixter. "For a lot of families, we're the only restaurant they'll patronize. So, sure, there's a little bit of pressure for us, but it's important that they feel comfortable."

To learn more about Brewability, go to https://www.brew-ability.com/.

About Brewability:

Since its inception in 2016, Brewability has been serving up inclusivity alongside beer and pizza. Founded by a former special education teacher, Brewability is a brewery and pizzeria staffed primarily by people with developmental disabilities. Located in Englewood, Colorado, this establishment is where good food, good drinks, and good times are accessible to everyone. From hand-crafted brews to a bone-conduction, vibrational dance floor, Brewability is on the forefront of fun and inclusivity.

About Feel the Beat:

The only nonprofit of its kind, Feel the Beat has forged a path through an inaccessible world to make a way for Deaf, Hard of Hearing, and Neurodiverse communities to attain a fully inclusive dance and music experience wherever they desire. To achieve this level of inclusivity, we have integrated groundbreaking bone-conductive flooring for an inclusive experience. Our patented bone-conductive mobile floors convert sound into tactile pulsed beats so individuals can access a world of rhythmic exploration anywhere. Like never before, friends of all abilities can participate in activities side-by-side in a fully accessible environment.

With help and support, Feel the Beat is closer to making the world a little more inclusive every day. Together we foster change and empower communities to delight in something physically and mentally uplifting.

Media Contact:

Jillian Rhinehart

brewability@nextpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Brewability