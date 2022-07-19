ChartHop Launches New Offering to Reinvent Informed and Equitable Compensation Decisions

Compensation Reviews support how HR and finance teams centralize and visualize people data

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChartHop , the leader in people analytics transforming the way companies manage and support their people, today announced Compensation Reviews that help People and Finance teams make equitable, streamlined, and secure compensation decisions. ChartHop's Compensation Planning solution and new Compensation Reviews provide a single source of truth for compensation data by pulling in payroll and equity data from across systems.

"This announcement marks a turning point for how HR and finance teams work together to make informed compensation decisions," said Matt Wolf , Chief Financial Officer at ChartHop. "With 78% of CFOs planning to accelerate their adoption of digital tools by 2023, the finance industry is ripe for change. Traditionally, People and Finance teams pull data from different systems that don't talk to each other, easily leading to errors and confusion. Now, Finance teams are empowered with centralized data that allows them to be a strategic partner during compensation cycles and beyond."

ChartHop's new Compensation Reviews transform what is typically a complex, laborious process for HR and Finance leaders. This offering enables organizations to centralize and visualize their people data, configure review cycles based on their unique needs, and collaborate efficiently to make more informed and equitable compensation decisions.

Build tailored compensation review cycles with a guided compensation builder

Create flexible approval flows to support People teams during compensation review cycles

Configure compensation bands that include base, variable, different currencies, or equity and tailor them by department, geography, or other categories

Create multiple, concurrent compensation cycles for different departments and teams

Centralize and visualize people data to make smarter decisions

Enable managers and merit planners to see performance ratings, equity, compensation, salary history, bands, vesting schedule, and more in one system

Visualize the impact of compensation changes on overall DEIB metrics, in relation to compensation bands, and the effect on the total budget

Allocate budget pools to give People teams and managers greater control over budget management

Collaborate across the entire organization

Reduce the risk of errors in compensation by distributing and consolidating views of different teams

Develop approval workflows for multiple stages of cross-level approvals, protecting sensitive information

Facilitate collaboration between HR and Finance teams by providing visibility throughout the compensation cycle

The announcement follows significant milestones for the company over the last year, including the industry-leading free product offering, ChartHop Basic , and the acquisition of people operations workflow builder, Gather . ChartHop also recently welcomed Paul Szemerenyi as Chief Sales Officer , to lead and scale the sales organization.

ChartHop's new Compensation Reviews will be available to all customers in fall 2022. For more information, please visit charthop.com .

About ChartHop:

ChartHop is transforming the way companies manage and support their people. By seamlessly consolidating and visualizing disparate sources of people data into one powerful people analytics platform, ChartHop creates more informed, empowered, and connected organizations. From executives to individual contributors to every employee in between, ChartHop is designed for everyone in the organization.

ChartHop plays well with dozens of platforms through robust integrations across the HR tech stack, and serves companies like 1Password, BetterCloud, Starburst, and InVision. Founded in 2019 by Ian White, ChartHop is backed by Andreessen Horowitz. Visit ChartHop.com to learn more and follow ChartHop on Twitter and LinkedIn .

