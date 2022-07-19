IVI Foundation Board Appoints Dr. Jason Spangler as Chief Executive Officer

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Innovation and Value Initiative (IVI), a non-profit research organization committed to advancing the science, practice, and use of value assessment in health care, today announced the appointment of Jason Spangler, MD, MPH, FACPM as the Innovation and Value Initiative's next Chief Executive Officer.

Dr. Spangler has worked in health policy and the public health sector with pharmaceutical and nonprofit organizations.

"It has been a tremendous honor to serve as IVI's CEO since 2018 and I am proud of everything our team, and our growing community of members and partners, has accomplished together," stated Jennifer Bright, IVI CEO. "In living our long-established principles of patient-centricity, transparency, and equity, we have contributed meaningful progress toward improving value assessment processes, testing modern methods, and demonstrating how open-source model development can improve trust and accelerate learning in this field. With Jason's leadership, I look forward to the next chapter of IVI's growth and impact," she concluded.

Gregory Daniel, IVI Board President stated, "The Board and I are confident that Jason is the right person to lead IVI in its next stage, building on tremendous momentum the organization has had so far. He is a seasoned leader with significant experience working in the health technology assessment environment, taking projects to scale, and delivering value to stakeholders. We are lucky to have him as our next CEO."

For nearly two decades Dr. Spangler has worked in the professional health policy and public health sector with pharmaceutical and nonprofit organizations. Dr. Spangler joins IVI from his most recent role as Executive Medical Director and Head of Global HTA Policy Strategy & Engagement for Amgen, Inc.

Dr. Spangler earned his MD at the Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine in 1998 and his Master of Public Health from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in 2002. His commitment to public health, preventive medicine, and health equity date back to his medical school residency, during which he served as a medical team leader for free clinics in Costa Rica, a resident coordinator for free clinics for homeless around UPMC, and a clinical educator in the International Medical Corps in Kosovo.

After serving one year as Chief Resident, Dr. Spangler joined Pfizer Global Pharmaceuticals as a Public Health and Health Policy Consultant. He remained in this role for three year and then moved on to the Partnership for Prevention, where he started as a Managing Senior Fellow and was promoted to Chief Medical Officer until he was recruited to Amgen.

"I know that I speak for everyone at IVI in thanking Jennifer Bright for her leadership and tireless dedication. I am incredibly excited to start this new role and for the future of the organization," noted Dr. Spangler. "We have an exceptionally talented team at IVI that is focused on decisive action to transform health technology assessment – in practice and policy – through our sustained action, innovation, and collaboration. I believe we are taking the right steps to move IVI forward."

Jennifer Bright, IVI's current CEO, will work with Dr. Spangler to ensure a smooth transition before moving into her new role as Chief Engagement and Strategy Officer where she will continue to support and strengthen IVI's partnerships and convening activities.

Dr. Spangler will take office on July 25, 2022 and be based in the Washington DC area.

About IVI

Innovation and Value Initiative (IVI) is a 501(c) (3) tax-exempt non-profit research organization dedicated to advancing the science and improving the practice of value assessment through development of novel methods and the creation and application of enhanced value assessment models to support local decision-making needs in healthcare.

