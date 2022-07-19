Vermont Slauson EDC welcomes new Board Member

The South LA organization adds local economic development maestro

LOS ANGELES, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Vermont Slauson Economic Development Corporation welcomes a new board member, Miguel Acuña. With his appointment, the CDFI certified lending and small business assistance organization gains an economic development veteran with three decades of experience in business development and finance.

Vermont Slauson Economic Development Center has served South LA's small businesses and entrepreneurs for forty years. (PRNewswire)

"VSEDC has consulted with Miguel Acuña on many projects," noted Board Chair, Kecia Washington. "For more than 30 years, his service has positively impacted thousands of Angelenos by securing access to capital, which is a premiere goal for VSEDC. His grasp of the economic development landscape in Los Angeles will be of great benefit."

Acuña is currently the Chief Financial Officer for ATC Solutions, where he counsels businesses and entrepreneurs pursuing access to capital, business plan development, and financial strategy—a position he has held since 2019.

For 14 years, Acuña led Los Angeles BusinessSource Network, where he oversaw the enrollment of 11,000 clients, the creation of 7,500 jobs, and funding of $180 million in loans.

Vermont Slauson Economic Development Corporation (VSEDC) is a South Los Angeles community-based nonprofit and Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) recognized for its decades of technical and business assistance to South LA small businesses, start-ups and entrepreneurs. The services VSEDC provides serves to drive community self-sufficiency, facilitate business growth, access affordable housing, goods and services, and help create jobs. VSEDC's one-on-one business coaching, free year-round business webinars, a CDFI revolving loan fund, and our South LA Best Buy Teen Tech Center contributes to the development and progression of South LA. Find out more about VSEDC at vsedc.org , Facebook and Twitter .

