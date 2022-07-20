CRITEO TO ANNOUNCE SECOND QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON AUGUST 3, 2022

NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO), the Commerce Media company, will announce its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

On that day, Megan Clarken, Chief Executive Officer, and Sarah Glickman, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 8:00 AM ET, 2:00 PM CET to discuss these results. They will be joined by Todd Parsons, Chief Product Officer, for the Q&A session.

To access the conference call, please use the following dial-in numbers and ask to be joined into the "Criteo" call:

• United States: +1 855 209 8212 • International: +1 412 317 0788 • France: 080-510-2319

The conference call will be webcast live on the Company's website https://criteo.investorroom.com/ and will be available for replay.

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the global commerce media company that enables marketers and media owners to drive better commerce outcomes. Its industry leading Commerce Media Platform connects 22,000 marketers and thousands of media owners to deliver richer consumer experiences from product discovery to purchase. By powering trusted and impactful advertising, Criteo supports an open internet that encourages discovery, innovation, and choice. For more information, please visit www.criteo.com .

Contacts

Criteo Investor Relations

Melanie Dambre, Investor Relations, m.dambre@criteo.com

Criteo Public Relations

Jessica Meyers, PR, Americas, j.meyers@criteo.com

View original content:

SOURCE Criteo S.A.