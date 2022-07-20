Fictiv Launches Online DFM for Injection Molding to Simplify a Traditionally Slow, Complex Process

SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fictiv , the operating system for custom manufacturing, announced today a significant enhancement to its online platform that enables users to easily receive, review, and respond to injection molding design for manufacturability (DFM) feedback.

To manufacture an injection molding tool, engineers traditionally endure weeks of back-and-forth cycles with manufacturers to communicate on complex design feedback using email and powerpoint. This new, digital experience from Fictiv substantially streamlines the feedback loops and adds traceability and visibility to the DFM process for injection molding, centralizing communication in one fit-for-purpose platform.

"The DFM process for injection molding is ripe for technology innovation because of how complex it is, how much time it takes, and how inconsistent it can be," said Chris Lippi, chief product officer at Fictiv. "Our new online DFM experience for injection molding guides our customers through a unique and interactive design dialogue with Fictiv. We are now one step closer to an automated DFM experience that is currently delivered as part of our CNC and 3D printing offerings, and this is just the beginning."

Different from other online offerings for injection molding, Fictiv accommodates complex designs and tight tolerances to meet customers specifications without sacrifice. This is possible because of Fictiv's highly vetted network of injection molding partners in the U.S. and overseas, managed by its best-in-class operations team with headquarters in both regions. Additionally, Fictiv offers DFM feedback for injection molding pre-sale, which is rare in the industry, in order to help customers optimize designs early on and accelerate the tooling process.

About Fictiv

Fictiv is the operating system (OS) for custom manufacturing that makes it faster, easier, and more efficient to source and supply mechanical parts. Its intelligent OS, supported by best-in-class operations talent, orchestrates a network of highly vetted and managed partners around the globe for fast, high-quality manufacturing, from quote to delivery. To date, Fictiv has manufactured more than 20 million parts for early-stage companies and large enterprises alike, helping them innovate with agility and get products to market faster.

